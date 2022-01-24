‘He taught me to be humble’; Canelo’s advice to Brandon Moreno

Midtime Editorial

Brandon Moreno28-year-old Mexican fighter in the UFC, recently lost his flyweight title to Deiveson Figueiredo in a controversial fight, but this defeat will not make him fall or surrender, because Canelo Álvarez advised him a while ago that this could happen.

The mexican fighter left the door open for possible revenge against Figueiredo and thus be able to recover his UFC title, however, he will try to start the words that Canelo Alvarez gave him a while ago, because not losing the floor is part of it.

What did Brandon Moreno say to Canelo Álvarez?

In an interview with ‘TUDN’, the UFC fighter revealed what a while ago was able to make a quick visit to the Canelo Álvarez gym, where they talked and the boxer advised him on his careerIn addition to giving you some techniques for improve your hitting.

“He gave me a couple of tips about life, how to get so high Fame and all things to come, both good and bad. Don’t give up if things go wrong. The friendships that may not be your friends and keeping you focused on your work. I’m still a very hungry boy in this sportMoreno said.

The Assassin Baband consider that Canelo Alvarez He is a very person humble and a great athletefrom whom he can learn to do the same, so he does not understand why he is criticized so much, since he seeks to be an example for others.

Similarly, he commented has learned after enjoying the fame and a ufc Title, well the modesty and being focused are part of his day to day, to continue progressing in the sport.

“Once I won the titleone of my main goals was ‘hey concentrate, sir, because things remain the same. There are people who want your title, who want to beat you. Be ready for whatever comes‘. So I concentrated on not losing my hunger,” said Brandon Moreno.

