Hector Herrera came on to boost Atlético’s brave comeback

The Mexican midfielder intervened decisively in the three plays that resulted in the three goals for the Colchoneros.

With the Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera as a revulsive, the Atletico Madrid rose from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Valencia with three goals in 30 minutes in matchday 22 of the 2021-22 season played on the pitch of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

Hector Herrera started the game on the substitute bench and the Atletico Madrid He had an irrelevant first half. The Valencia took the opportunity to take advantage on the scoreboard. The American yunus musah made it 1-0 at minute 35 and the Spanish Hugo Duro Perales 2-0 at minute 44.

technical director Diego Pablo Simeon made five changes during the second half that worked for him, one of them was the entry of Hector Herrera for the defender Sime Vrsaljko at minute 61. HH looked like game organizer and intervened in the plays of the three goals of the Atletico Madrid that were scored by the Brazilian Matheus Cunha at minute 64, the Argentine Angel Strap at minute 90+1 and Spanish Beautiful Mario at minute 90+3.

Next match between Héctor Herrera and Atlético de Madrid

So far in the 2021-22 season, Hector Herrera He has played 448 minutes (306 minutes in the Spanish first division, 90 minutes in the Copa del Rey, 46 minutes in the Champions League and 6 minutes in the Super Cup).

With this vibrant triumph, the Atletico Madrid reached 36 points located in the fourth position. The next match for the Colchoneros will be on Sunday, February 6, against Barcelona on the field of the Nou Camp stadium.