Hercai: this week’s schedule on Telemundo in the United States, Telefe in Argentina, Imagen Televisión in Mexico and TVN in Chile, from January 24 to 28 | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What hours will you have?Hercai”? The Turkish soap opera of love and revenge will premiere, during the week of January 24 to 28, a series of new chapters. The television production stars Akın Akınözü and Ebru Şahin and has established itself as one of the most watched productions internationally.

The debut of turkish drama It was given on March 15, 2019 in atvs. His original broadcast, in this way, began to attract the attention of the public of Turkey and it did not take long to leave for other countries.

Viewers immediately fell in love with the story between Miran and Reyyan, two young people who decide to unite their lives at the altar, but end up separating after a dark secret from their past is revealed.

And it is not that they stopped loving each other, but that they were in the middle of a dispute between their families, one that began long before they met. The plot of “Hercai”, in this way, was the hook that attracted viewers.

Ebru Şahin in a sad scene from “Hercai”. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE OF “HERCAI” DURING THIS WEEK?

Turkish soap operaHercai” became a television phenomenon that crossed the borders of Turkey. Ottoman fiction reached other countries like United States, Mexico, Chile and Argentina with high audience levels. That is why here we share the schedules for this week:

Hours of “Hercai” in the United States

“Hercai” is broadcast in the United States by the signal of Telemundo. The love story between Miran and Reyyan has the following schedule, from Monday, January 24 to Friday, January 28: it will be broadcast from 9 pm to 10 pm, before “Malverde: El Santo Patron” and after “Exatlón Estados Unidos” .

Monday, January 24 at 9:00 PM.

Tuesday, January 25 at 9:00 PM.

Wednesday, January 26 at 9:00 PM.

Thursday, January 27 at 9:00 PM.

Friday, January 28 at 9:00 PM.

Akın Akınözü as Miran’s character in the Turkish soap opera. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

Hours of “Hercai” in Argentina

While the Turkish series, starring Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü, is broadcast on Argentina for the sign of phone. This week’s schedule, from Monday January 24 to Friday January 28, is at 4:45 PM (local time).

Monday, January 24 at 4:45 PM.

Tuesday, January 25 at 4:45 PM.

Wednesday, January 26 at 4:45 PM.

Thursday, January 27 at 4:45 PM.

Friday, January 28 at 4:45 PM.

Akın Akınözü in a danger scene in “Hercai”. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

Hours of “Hercai” in Mexico

Meanwhile, the Turkish novel premieres new chapters in Mexico through the channel Imagen Televisión, being one of the most viewed on the daily schedule. In this way, the Turkish drama, during the week of Monday, January 24 to Friday, January 28, will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, January 24 at 9:30 PM.

Tuesday, January 25 at 9:30 PM.

Wednesday, January 26 at 9:30 PM.

Thursday, January 27 at 9:30 PM.

Friday, January 28 at 9:30 PM.

The protagonists of “Hercai” in a promotional image of the novel. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

Hours of “Hercai” in Chile

Finally, “Hercai” has also arrived in Chile to be one of the most anticipated of the day. The successful television series appears on the TVN channel signal and, during the week of Monday, January 24 to Friday, January 28, it will be broadcast at 11:40 p.m.

Monday, January 24 at 11:40 PM.

Tuesday, January 25 at 11:40 PM

Wednesday, January 26 at 11:40 PM.

Thursday, January 27 at 11:40 PM.

Friday, January 28 at 11:40 PM.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

On the other hand, many viewers have wanted to delve into the plot of “Hercai”. the drama of “Hercai” is centered on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, besides one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love and eventually marrying her. After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan discovers that Miran only married her to take revenge on her family. In time, secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to cherish their love despite all odds. In Spain, the episodes of “Hercai” premiered on the television channel Nova.