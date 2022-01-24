Honduras begins work today thinking of closing with dignity and leaving the last place in the octagonal

2022-01-24

You always have to show your face, even in bad times. The Honduran national team It goes through one of the worst in its history in the Concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar 2022.

The Bicolor led by “Bolillo” Gómez barely adds three points out of a possible 24 and their chances of being in the World Cup are remote. Of course, they will seek to close the octagonal with dignity.

The main absences and novelties in the new call for Bolillo Gómez

This Monday the work begins thinking about Canada, the rival on duty for next Thursday, January 27 at the Olympic Stadium, the match will take place at 7:05 at night.

Already in context, the players began to arrive at the concentration of the H, first did those from the national level.

Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Brayan Moya, Luis López, Edrick Menjívar, Roberto López, Edwin Rodríguez, Cristian Sacaza and Jorge Álvarez, were the first to join. So did Kevin López, a footballer for Communications; The one who could not arrive due to flight problems was Captain Maynor Figueroa.

Honduras turns call for qualifying games against Canada, El Salvador and United States

Early this Monday they arrived Jonathan Rubio, Choco Lozano and Bryan Róchez, three legionnaires who come from Europe to attend the call of “Bolillo” Gómez.

“It is an honor to wear the National Team shirt, regardless of the situation we are in, we always face the call with joy. We know that the public is not on our side, we are clear about it, but in the end everything changes when a game is won. We don’t live on what people say, for us the most important thing is to be available for the National Team. We come with confidence”, said Choco Lozano upon arrival.