Horoscope for today, Sunday, January 23, 2022 – Prensa Libre

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: by not listening, you will hurt your partner’s sensitivity. Act sincerely and everything will get better. Health: waist pains disappear. Surprise: someone shy will beat you in a game.

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: mixing business with couple issues can cause confusion. Set clear limits. Health: control your gluttony. Surprise: a bold proposal will be challenging.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: be careful, little lies will not go unnoticed. There will be discussion and unnecessary anger. Health: prevent yourself from accidents. Surprise: you will solve problems and no one will know.

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: the affinity grows and makes him value the company but does not fall in love; think about what you need. Health: discomfort in digestion. Surprise: a silly affair will keep you awake.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Love: the signs are clear and you do not see them; come on, go to that person because he is waiting for a gesture from you. Health: every day is better. Surprise: someone who claims to be a friend will not be.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Love: leave the low profile and go on the attack. Someone will be caught in their nets and they will not believe it. Health: will have a strong vigor. Surprise: someone influential will ask you for favors.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

Love: you will suffer the tension for not expressing your feelings. Do it as soon as possible and the conflict will be avoided. Health: relax and unwind. Surprise: you will find a secret key.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Love: if you isolate yourself from problems, you will spend a full and stimulating day with your partner; to repeat. Health: time to follow the diet. Surprise: the bravest will run away.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Love: unrelated values ​​appear that will end up causing conflicts. Don’t be stubborn. Health: the nerves will upset you. Surprise: sudden nostalgia for an absent person.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

Love: a certain question will have an unconvincing answer, it should not be missed. Health: drink more water, better. Surprise: an important date will cease to be.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

Love: it is advisable to stay away from nosy relatives and protect your partner. Tenderness will strengthen. Health: a control will leave you satisfied. Surprise: will accept criticism from rivals.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: you will keep your doubts to yourself so as not to overwhelm your partner. Harmony will make intimacy shine. Health: an ailment will return. Surprise: a bad joke will hurt his sensitive soul.

If your birthday is today, you are a person: fond of family events, but the emotional is kept to himself.

