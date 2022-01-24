Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in NY Fall Below 10,000 – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New York state fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time in 3 weeks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said net hospitalizations fell to 9,847, the lowest level since Jan. 2.

The seven-day moving average positivity rate fell to 10.5%, the lowest level since late December, as just under 20,000 people tested positive on Saturday.

NEW YORK — Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New York State fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time in 3 weeks as numbers continued to improve rapidly in most regions of the state.

Region by region, that seven-day average is falling across the board, though the improvement is much faster in New York City and Long Island than upstate.

So far, the state’s Omicron wave follows the predictions of federal health officials. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had previously said that cases in New York could follow the “ice pick” pattern seen in South Africa, with a quick spike higher and then a quick drop to previous levels. to the Omicron.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s top medical adviser, told our sister network News 4 earlier this month that he expected the wave to break in this region by the end of the third week of January.