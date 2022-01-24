How much did Brandon Moreno earn at the beginning? Trainer reveals

Brandon Moreno is one of the athletes mexicans present within the UFC, well recently fought against Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo, where lost his flyweight title, but beyond that defeat, its origins and trajectory must be highlighted, since reaching this point was not easy at all.

In addition to having received advice from Canelo Álvarez, Brandon Moreno had in Raúl Arvizu, his coach, a great support, because despite the fact that this man concentrated in his gym to train adults, he entered as a child and always saw the place as his second home, so the effort and dedication was constant.

This is how Brandon Moreno started in the world of MMA and UFC

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Raul Arvizu confessed that, after his short professional career, opened his gym in Tijuana, where he had a small group of children that did not last long since he focused on the older ones, but Brandon Moreno was constant and never stopped training.

“I was always, always in the gym, every day. I’m talking since I was 13 years old. I loved the gym and even when he was sick he went to the facilities to train”, said his coach.

A curious fact in the trajectory of the Mexican of the UFC Is that theBefore there were no competitions and fighters focused in the mma, at least to his surroundings, so he dedicated himself to fighting in jiu jitsu and kickboxing, disciplines that are its base.

What most people don’t know is that the basis of brangift is jiu jitsu. He competed a lot in jiu jitsu and that’s very important,” he said in an interview.

Finally he commented that Brandon Moreno, as well as other of his companions, were going to different gyms and events to fight for 500 dollars, a figure that today could be ‘low’, since at least before Figueiredo, In his first two fights, won 180 thousand and 200 thousand dollars, more a bond from 100 thousand more for victory respectively.

“He was never super talented, but he was super hardworking and never stopped evolving. Six or seven years ago we were still going to events fighting for 500 dollars. I think it’s an example for all the people in the gym,” he said.

​