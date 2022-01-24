How to duplicate the screen of our iPhone on television: 4 ways to do it

One of the most recurring questions from the user who lands on the Apple phone is this: how to mirror iphone screen to tv at home. There are several ways to enjoy the series, movies and music you have on your terminal and transfer it to the biggest screen in your home. Let’s go with them.

1. HDMI adapter to mirror iPhone to TV

It is likely that when we think of mirroring your iPhone screen we are thinking of wireless methods. Well, there is a way to send content from iPhone to our television without the need to have a Wi-Fi network available.

In addition to a TV with an HDMI connector, we need to have two things:

The Lightning connector to digital AV adapter that Apple sells.

An HDMI cable to connect the adapter to the television.

And that’s it. When we connect all the cables and devices, we should see in the corresponding HDMI source the mirrored screen of our iPhone on the TV. Perfect for when we’re going on vacation or in an office and need to project something.

If we are interested in having a Chromecast or plan to get one, we can also send content from our iPhone to show it on our home television. Of course, we are not talking about screen mirroring strictly, but rather it is about broadcasting content from compatible apps on your iPhone. The basic requirements are these:

Having a Chromecast 3 or a Chromecast Ultra.

Have at our disposal a Wi-Fi network to which both our iPhone and the Chromecast must connect.

Download the Google Home app and enter it with our Google account.

Download any of the Chromecast compatible iOS apps, some examples: YouTube, Netflix, TED, Spotify, Plex and HBO Now.

When we have everything ready, we must go to one of these apps or another that is compatible with Chromecast. Being connected to the same Wi-Fi, we look for the symbol that appears on our iPhone similar to the one in the screenshot above to stream content.

3. Mirror iPhone Screen to TV Using Apple TV

Similar, in concept, to a Chromecast but much more advanced, the Apple TV allows us to duplicate the iPhone screen on the television in our home. For this, we will need the following:

A fourth, fifth, or sixth generation Apple TV.

Have a Wi-Fi network available and to which both the Apple TV and our iPhone are connected.

Access the Control Center of our iPhone and click the Duplicate screen button, where we will then choose the Apple TV that we have at home to show it on television.

By following these steps, you should see everything is seen on your iPhone screen mirrored on TV. You get an effect very similar to that of the HDMI adapter but without cables.

4. Buy a Smart TV with AirPlay 2





For some time now, more and more TVs with AirPlay 2 support have been appearing. Several TV manufacturers have announced the compatibility of their new models and some old ones with Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol.

Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with AirPlay 2 support





LG Smart TV 4K UHD with AirPlay 2 support

This means that when we have a compatible television, or ours is updated to support this functionality, we will be able to do mirroring from your iPhone as long as both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and no need for an adapter cable or an Apple TV.

