How to merge emojis to create new ones in the Google keyboard

At the end of 2020, Google redesigned a key component in its keyboard for Android, Gboard: the use of emojis or emoticons. In addition to being able to use the emojis available on all platforms and applications, he had created a form of combination that he called Kitchen of Emojis or Emoji Kitchen. This function allowed you to select two emojis and the keyboard would combine them into a new one, with elements of the two chosen ones.

These combinations have to be created by hand, so Google gradually releases new mixes, and every few months we have new emojis, although the reality is that they are shared as images or stickers in applications such as Telegram or WhatsApp.

How to activate Emoji Kitchen

Although it is normal for this function to be activated by default, in the event that it does not come out, we can connect it by following these steps:

We open the keyboard in any application.

Click on the gear icon, which is the Settings icon.

Let’s go to Emojis, stickers and GIFs.

We look for Suggestions when writing.

We activate Emojis.

How to use Emoji Kitchen

When we have done that we can see the mixes by typing on the keyboard and clicking on the emoji icon, selecting those that are compatible. As we say, there are more and more, and you can try, for example, those with faces with expressions or some animals like the dog, added now after the announcement made by Google at the end of last year.

Eye, do not confuse the icon of the emojis of the Google keyboard with the one that some applications like WhatsApp have because it wouldn’t work there.

