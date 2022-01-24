How to send a WhatsApp message to many or all my contacts

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 23.01.2022 22:14:17





Many times, we need to spread a message among a large part of our contacts on WhatsApp; but nevertheless, it is difficult to be copying and pasting the same text, while the forward option only works with up to 5 chats, so it can be more complicated.

However, there is a way to send the same message to chosen contacts or even everyone within WhatsApp, and without the need to make awkward groups where the added contacts have nothing in common.

How to send a message on WhatsApp to all my contacts or part of them

To do this, you will not have to download any additional application, as there is a tool in the app that will help you send messages. Just follow these steps:

open whatsapp Tap the option dots Select New Broadcast Choose all the contacts to whom you want to address the message (you can only with those you have added) A kind of group will be created that only you can see, write the message and send it All the selected contacts will receive the message as if it were any other message in the private chat between both of you

Consider that the ‘group’ that apparently was generated in your chat list will not be seen by others, and you can use it every time you want to send a mass message to your WhatsApp contactsso you don’t have to worry about that.

chaov