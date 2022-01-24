How, when and where to watch the NFL Playoffs Conference Finals?

The Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Playoffs Conference Finals. How, when and where to see?

Great game! Los Angeles Rams will face San Francisco 49ers this Sunday January 30, 2022 at so fi stadium to play a match corresponding to the Conference Finals of the Playoffs of the NFL. Find out all the details: how, when and where to see?

Los Angeles Rams (12-5) regular season ended 1st in NFC West. In the week 18 they faced San Francisco 49ers atso fi stadium, where they fell by 27 to 24. matthew stafford he completed 21 of 32 passes attempted (238 yards), threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted twice.

On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers (10-7) regular season ended 3rd in NFC West. In the week 18 were measured before Los Angeles Rams at so fi stadium, where they prevailed by 21 to 16. Jimmy Garoppolo he completed 23 of 32 passes attempted (316 yards), threw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice.

+ NFL Playoffs 2022: Calendar, matches, results, table, days, times and how to watch live.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: When and what time to watch the NFL Conference Final?

This game corresponding to the Conference Finals of the NFL Playoffs will take place this Sunday, January 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. (ET), 5:30 p.m. (CT), 4:00 p.m. :30 a.m. (MT) and 3:30 p.m. (PT) from the United States.

Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Time in United States: 6:30 p.m. (ET), 5:30 p.m. (CT), 4:30 p.m. (MT) and 3:30 p.m. (PT).

Place: SoFi Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 00:30 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 6:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: What channel is broadcasting the NFL Conference Final?

This match corresponding to the Conference Finals of the NFL Playoffs between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast in the United States on CBS. On the other hand, in almost all of Latin America it will go on ESPN and Star +, while in Mexico it will be shown by TUDN and Fox Sports.

+ Brady smiles: The fact that terrifies Stafford and Rams before challenging Garoppolo and 49ers.

+ Antonio Brown mocks Tom Brady’s Buccaneers after losing to the Rams.

+ Tom Brady’s words after being eliminated by Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.