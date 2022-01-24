Hurry up Cubans! Nicaragua may be ending

Nicaragua, that escape valve that Castroism was pulled out of the hat at the end of 2021, it is becoming a time bomb, and that is the Cuban government has fewer and fewer fixes left to hide the mess… Cuba is sinking.

When the Nicaraguan dictator, Daniel Ortega, in collusion with the Castro regime to which he owes so much, opened the borders of his country by abolishing the visa processit was clear what the move was, since not a single Cuban wanted to visit the lakes and volcanoes of the Central American country: dusty Managua was just a stepping stone on the ascent to the north.

By having Ortega open up Nicaragua, Castroism has tried to exorcise two dangers that seem imminent: avoid a humiliating media show like Maleconazo or Mariel, and reduce internal pressure giving the youth a concrete and palpable objective, to emigrate.

The Government of Havana knows that, when people get desperate and feel that they have nothing more to lose, they can even lose their fear and throw themselves into another 11J, a ghost that is still too much alive. Pitifully, the only real illusion that the Revolution can offer to the youth is a concrete way to leave Cuba… wherever Canel is, wherever.

That was the double objective that Castroism intended with the “little favor” that Ortega was doing to him… but he didn’t calculate correctly the impact of the maneuver on the national economy, so battered which has suffered strongly. That Nicaragua —no less than Nicaragua, for God’s sake!— will take away the visa of Cubans has exacerbated the drama of living on the Island.

As soon as the change in Nicaraguan immigration regulations became known, grotesque scenes of Cuban families getting into debt or selling off the car, the house with everything inside and whatever it took to pay for the several thousand dollars —the ticket only exceeds 2,000— that it costs to get to Nicaragua and from there continue the dangerous journey to the US border.

These enormous expenses, from which travel agencies and airlines are growing -including those of Castroism-, are generated a great demand for dollars in Cubasomething that has exploded in the last ten days, causing, of the little more than 70 pesos that a dollar cost on January 11, today up to 92 pesos are being paid for each US bill, a spectacular increase of 32%. If this rhythm is maintained, in less than three weeks the mythical level of 150 pesos for one dollar would be reachedwhich was only reached in the 90s, at the “most glorious” moment of the “Special Period”.

Although the official price of the dollar is 24 Cuban pesos, the Government has not sold the US currency for months. The only way to access it is the black market.

But the question is that the price of the dollar in the informal market is not exclusive to those who escapethose who remain in the tropical mousetrap now have to live with this increase of the yankee currency, or what is the same, this accelerated depreciation of the national currency.

This collapse of the peso makes the lives of Cubans even more expensive and suddenlyforced to acquire much of what they need —from clothing to medicine and food— in an informal market supported by mules, since the state supply is non-existent or more expensive.

But the price does not end there. Domestic producers, mainly the farmers, who are the only ones who produce something in Cuba for the national market, will inevitably have to also raise their pricesboth because of the increase in their living costs and because of the increase in their production costs.

Castroism will have calculated that trips to Nicaragua would be paid mainly from Miami via remittances. In his speculations about how to continue extracting “little dollars” from the Cubans who have “betrayed the Revolution,” will have estimated that the flow of additional banknotes from the United States would be sufficient to cover the new demand caused by trips to Nicaragua. But it has not been like that, hence the pressure that is being exerted today on the dollars that are already inside the Island and the rise in their pricewhich has dragged down the prices of everything else.

What seemed like a master move by Castroism, a valve through which to release all that tension that galvanized 11J, it has become one more bellows to fan the flames of discontent de a people who feel as if they are suffocating as they watch, with their mouths open in stupor and hunger, how their salaries quintupled by work and grace of the Ordering Task do not serve nor to pay for a tourist postcard with the image of El Gran Lago de Nicaragua. The question that remains to be resolved is: When will Castroism ask Daniel Ortega to close his borders?