‘I was raped by Manson on Heart-Shaped Glasses recording’

Mexico City- Actress Evan Rachel Wood claimed that she was raped by singer Marilyn Manson while recording the video clip for the 2007 song “Heart-Shaped Glasses.”

In an interview for the documentary Phoenix Rising, the Westworld star said that for the recording, which she made at the age of 19, she was fed absinthe, so she was barely conscious of objecting when Manson had sex with her on camera for the video.

The recording shows Wood wearing heart-shaped glasses inspired by what the protagonist of the film Lolita wears, while having sex with Manson at the same time that a dark liquid, presumably blood, falls on them.

“It wasn’t anything like what I thought it would be. We were doing things that weren’t what was proposed to me. We talked about a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras started rolling, he started to really penetrate me.” the artist noted.

“I never agreed to that. It was complete chaos. I didn’t feel safe. No one was looking out for me. It was a really traumatizing experience shooting the video. I didn’t know how to defend myself or how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never respond, just to move on.”

The celebrity stated that she felt disgusting when the moment passed, and that she had the remorse of having done something embarrassing, a feeling that was reflected among the members of the production team who, according to her, felt uncomfortable and did not know what to do.

“I was forced to perform a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me. Essentially, I was raped on camera,” she said.

Wood’s statement follows many others he has made against the “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” singer about alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse that he apparently suffered from 2006 to 2011.

The famous also indicated in the documentary that Manson was very clear with her when they talked about how he wanted her to promote the video in interviews.

“I was supposed to tell people that we had this great romantic time and none of it was true. But I was afraid to do something that would upset him (Manson) in any way. The video was just the beginning of the violence that would follow. increasing throughout the relationship,” he said.

Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg, recently had its official premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, according to Variety.