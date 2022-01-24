In Colo Colo they regret negotiating with Cruz Azul for Iván Morales

Mexico City /

the output of Ivan Morales to Cruz Azul caused annoyance among the directors of the colo colo, who regretted how the negotiation took place and the low price that the Mexican team would have paid for the striker.

According to versions circulating in the Chilean press, the cement institution paid $400,000 for 80 percent of the player’s token, while the Cacique kept the remaining 20 thinking of a future negotiation.

In this regard, Aníbal Mosa, the club’s largest shareholder, expressed his annoyance despite the fact that the player could go free in the middle of the year, when to end your contractual relationship.

“I did not agree, I think it was mishandled. There were situations that could have been handled better. We ended up giving Iván Morales“He commented at the end of the match between Colo Colo and Universidad Católica for the Super Cup and which the first won.

“I understand that players need a change of scenery and most he agreed that Iván had an exit, but not under the conditions that were given”, he added.

Morales would thus fill the gap that remained in the lead after the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez to Saudi Arabian football.

