In Germany the media does not want Google to kill cookies. And they are putting pressure on the European Union to prevent it.

Google sees a future without cookies. One in which its new technology, FLoC, prevails as a way of aggregating information about users in order to send them advertising. In Germany they do not agree, and several publishing groups are making a move.

In fact, Axel Springer has joined hundreds of publishing, advertising and media groups that are trying to appeal to Margrethe Vestager, head of the European Commission, to prevent Google from killing cookies.

A study estimates that without cookies there will be losses of up to 70% for the media

Google’s goal is to drop support for cookies in chrome next year. According to publishing groups in Germany, this would prevent these media companies from analyzing the preferences of users when they browse their content online, a key element that allows them to generate profits with advertising more tailored to those users.

For these companies, Google’s measure will harm those businesses and allow the technology giant collect large amounts of data that will not affect your existing search advertising business.

In the joint document of the media companies, it was requested that “Google must respect the relationship between media groups and users without interfering.” A study by the British body that studies competition in this market estimated that media groups could suffer revenue losses of up to 70%.

For Google “many other platforms and browsers have already stopped supporting third-party cookies, but Google is the only one to do it openly and consulting with technical bodies of standards, regulators and the industry, in addition to proposing new alternatives and technologies”.

Via | FT