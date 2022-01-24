In Guayaquil and Samborondón, three people were murdered on the night of this Sunday, January 23 | Security | News

So far this January, 77 people have been murdered in zone 8, which includes Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón.

Despite the police and military patrolling that intensified since Sunday afternoon in the south of Guayaquil, following the order of President Guillermo Lasso, three people were murdered this Sunday night. Two of these violent deaths were recorded in the city and one in Samborondón.

After 8:00 p.m., a man was shot inside his house, in block 10 of Bastión Popular, north of Guayaquil. According to residents of the sector, the gunmen entered the house and fired several shots at the subject, who, according to residents, was “a dangerous person.”

Criminalistics personnel went to the site to remove the body, while Dinased personnel took the versions of the witnesses to start the investigations.

Minutes later, at 8:40 p.m., another man was attacked with a knife in the patio of his home, in the Los Claveles 2 sector., South of the city. The deceased was identified by the Police as José Manuel Aguilar Crespo, 32, of Venezuelan nationality.

According to the police report, the foreigner was lying on the floor and had eleven chest wounds, for which he was transferred to the IESS Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital. There, they treated him and confirmed his death.

The Ecu-911 received the alert from the neighbors and coordinated the police arrival in this area, which belongs to the district of Los Esteros.

In Samborondón, another man was shot to death at 8:35 p.m. This is Jacinto Raúl Soto Jordan, 25, whose body was located in the La Sequita compound, via Salitre.

Police personnel went to the site to investigate the circumstances of the incident. With this murder there are already 77 violent deaths so far this month in zone 8, which includes Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón.

Earlier, At dawn this Sunday, another man was found dead on Perimetral Avenue, at the height of Tres Bocas, by a transit agent. The identity of the subject, who had several bullet wounds, is unknown.

Criminalistics carried out the removal of the body, which was in a supine position, lying on the side of the road and who had a cell phone among his belongings.

The body was taken to the Criminalistics and Forensic Sciences Laboratory for the respective autopsy. (I)