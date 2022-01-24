The GPU shortage is giving rise to some pretty curious moves, and skipping the easy resource of the month, the Radeon RX 6500 XT, in Japan, a local assembler has revived the Radeon RX 550.

Specifically, the assembler Expert-Oriented released a Radeon RX 550 low-profile, graphics chip based on the Lexa (GCN 4.0) graphics chip based on a manufacturing process of 14nm of GlobalFoundries that offers 512 Stream Processors at a Base/Turbo frequency of 1100/1183 MHz reference, and that can be chosen with 2GB/4GB of GDDR5 @ 7000MHz memory which, with a 128-bit interface, gives us a bandwidth of 112GB/s. All this gives a TDP of 50W and two video outputs (1x HDMI + 1x DVI).

Regarding its performance, it is slightly higher than an AMD Radeon HD 7790 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti. If we look for more recent models, a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is 97% faster, and even the Radeon RX 6500 XT is 227% faster.

If you want a better reference, not able to move DOOM Eternal to 1080p @ Low Quality at 50 FPS, stays at the gates. If we talk about the price, it is 17,600 yen, about 137 euros to change ($155), while this GPU was officially launched in the year 2017 at a recommended price of $79.

