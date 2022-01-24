In mourning, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

A city rocked by a recent wave of violence is preparing to bury a rookie police officer hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators try to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “struggling for his life”.

Funeral services for Police Officer Jason Rivera were winding down as his uniformed colleagues mourned the loss of the 22-year-old who joined the force to make a difference in what he had described as a “chaotic city.”

A solemn scene unfolded Sunday with a column of uniformed police officers, as well as a line of firefighters, lining the streets as a hearse carrying the fallen officer pulled out of the medical examiner’s office.

Police posted a message on social media with aerial footage showing the hearse driving toward the funeral home in upper Manhattan.

Police posted a message on social media with aerial footage showing the hearse driving toward the funeral home in upper Manhattan.

Burial rites are scheduled for Friday, officials said, with services Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while responding to a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora, 27, suffered a serious head injury, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our official heroes, their loved ones, and the entire @NYPD32Pct family,” Edward A. Caban, First Deputy Commissioner of Police, wrote in a message on social media, referring to the barracks where both the deceased were assigned. Officer Rivera as the wounded Mora.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with our hero officers, their loved ones, and the entire @NYPD32Pct Familia. pic.twitter.com/ZhvvaOcBYS — Edward A. Caban (@NYPDFIRSTDEP) January 24, 2022

During an appearance Sunday morning on CNN, Mayor Eric Adams underscored the urgency of “addressing the underlying issues that are plaguing crime in our city and have become a stain on urban centers across our country.” .

He said his police force was going to revamp an anti-crime unit that operates in plain clothes to remove guns from the streets. The unit had been disbanded in 2020 over concerns that it was responsible for a disproportionate number of shootings and complaints.

“The symbol of that red bloody dirty coat is really what we’re talking about here, not just in New York City, but across America,” Adams said.

The medical examiner ruled Rivera’s death a homicide after an autopsy determined he died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Mora, who had been with the NYPD for four years, remained in mortal danger, Adams said Sunday. On Sunday night he was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center.

“It really has impacted our entire city, if not the entire country. And this comes after having five officers shot, the 11-month-old baby injured in Brooklyn,” the mayor said.

The shooting is the latest in a series of crimes that have unsettled the nation’s most populous city and the country’s largest police force, with 36,000 officers.

In the three weeks since Adams took office, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death while working a night shift at a Burger King, a woman was pushed to death in a subway station, and a baby was seriously injured. by a stray bullet while in a parked car with his mother. With the Friday night shooting in Harlem, there are now four police officers who have been shot in as many days.

The man who police say opened fire Friday, 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil, was also seriously injured and hospitalized.

Details about what led up to the deadly confrontation kept emerging.

Authorities said a woman who made an emergency call on Friday said she was sick and her son, who had come up to care for her, had become “troublesome.” Adams said the woman did not specify the problem.

Authorities said three officers responded to the apartment after receiving the call. Officers spoke to the woman and another son, but no weapons were mentioned, police said.

After Rivera and Mora walked from the front of the apartment down a narrow hallway to check on McNeil, McNeil opened a bedroom door and opened fire, police said. Both officers were killed before they could draw their weapons and defend themselves, police said.

As McNeil tried to flee, a third officer who had stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment fired at McNeil, wounding him in the head and arm, NYPD Detective Chief James Essig said. .

McNeil had a drug conviction in 2003 in New York City. He also had several arrests out of state. In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of illegally carrying a handgun, but records show the matter was later dismissed. In 2002, he was arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, Essig said.

McNeil had been married, but the couple separated nearly two decades ago, according to Theresa Noa, who is married to his ex-wife’s brother. He said McNeil had four children from that marriage.

Police said the weapon used in Friday’s shooting, a 45-caliber Glock pistol with a high-capacity drum magazine capable of holding up to an additional 40 rounds, had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a multistate task force would meet Wednesday to begin work to stem the flow of illegal guns, which she and Adams blame for gun-related violence.

“Too many lives have been lost to illegal firearms that should never have been on our streets,” Hochul said.

More than 50 agencies from nine northeastern states are participating in the campaign, he said.

Hochul cited NYPD data indicating nearly 4,500 illegal guns come from out of state, most of them from southern states that tend to have more lax gun laws.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, joined the governor in calling on the federal government to do more to collect stolen weapons like the one used in Friday’s shooting.

Rivera joined the force in November 2020.

Growing up in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan, he noted tensions with the police, according to a short essay titled “Why I Became a Police Officer,” a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

In that essay, Rivera wrote about how it bothered him to see his brother being stopped and frisked. But his attitudes changed when he also saw how the department was trying to improve relations with communities.

“I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would be in this chaotic city,” he wrote.