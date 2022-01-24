Income to the country from Ecuador, Venezuela and Brazil rises; Mexico imposes visas

Given the increase in income of citizens of Ecuador, Brazil Y Venezuela to Mexico, the federal government decided to reimpose the visa to those nations, after detecting that people enter Mexican territory, but no longer leave, they warn immigration authorities.

According to figures from the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), from 2018 to 2021 a rise was detected in the entries of citizens of South American countries, which until last September did not require a visa to enter Mexico.

While in 2018 there were 370 thousand 495 admissions of citizens Brazilians by air, the flow grew to 377 thousand 353 in 2019; by 2020 it dropped to 126,593, just in the first year of the pandemic, and from January to November 2021 it was 273,763.

Also read: Immigration reform, the great slope of Joe Biden

In the case of citizens of Ecuador, while in 2018 there were 87 thousand 374, the figure grew for 2019 to 169 thousand 382; for 2020 it dropped to 58 thousand 157; but in 2021 121 thousand 649 were registered.

Meanwhile, in 2018, 75,242 citizens entered Mexico Venezuelans; for 2019 it grew to 81 thousand 812, and the following year there was a decrease to 31 thousand 757; but in 2021 the figure shot up to 145 thousand 621.

The Mexican government determined that the visa measure will be temporary. For Ecuador, it entered into force on September 4 and should end on March 4, but a review will be made to decide if it really ends or lasts longer.

In the case of Brazil, it was specified that it will be a temporary measure, the same as for Venezuela, but there is no completion date. “The visa imposition does not stop the migratory flows, especially if what they want is to go to another country to try to improve their economic situation or flee from the unsafety”, said the internationalist Tomás Milton Muñoz, an academic from the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM.

About the visa imposed on Venezuela, International Amnesty considered that it is a hard blow for the nationals of that country, since, for the most part, Venezuelans seek to flee their country due to the current political situation, which is why it is a human rights issue.

The Mexican authority has documented that the largest migratory flows that the country receives are not those that arrive from Ecuador, Brazil and Venezuela.

Read also: Migrant, one in 10 kidnapping victims

According to the Unit Immigration Policy, of the Segob, for example, between January and November 2021 the largest number of foreigners returned to their countries were from Guatemala (41 thousand 208), Honduras (50 thousand 247) and El Salvador (4 thousand 750).

Haitians are added to these nationalities, who have become one of the largest groups that arrive in Mexico in search of a better life and who also try to arrive in the United States. Between January and November 2021 alone, Mexico delivered 11,000 visitor cards for humanitarian reasons to people from Haiti.

“Despite the pro-Latin American political discourse that this government has mentioned, in practice it continues to comply with the designs of the United States. Brazil, Venezuela, true, it is not from now, eight years ago the number of people from these countries who enter as tourists has increased and some decided to embark on the road to the United States. What is problematic, especially in the case of Venezuelans, is that we know the situation they live in and it generates a greater problem for those who seek to leave that country, even as politically persecuted people,” said Milton Muñoz.

The Mexican government, he added, puts stones in the way, in addition to the perception that the United States continues to impose immigration policy in our country. The UNAM analyst mentioned that the Mexican government must implement its own immigration policy, which was recently modified.

According to diplomatic sources consulted by THE UNIVERSALIn addition, a substantial increase in travelers from Colombia and Peru is detected, who arrive in Mexico under a regular status, but do not leave the country either. However, in the case of these two nations, the abolition of visas is part of the agreement between the members of the Pacific alliance.

Also read: These are the 5 myths about remittances