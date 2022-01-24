Industriales baseball player Lisbán Correa returns to Mexico after the regime prohibited him from entering Cuba

Former Industriales player Lisbán Correa was prevented from entering Cuba on Friday and, after several hours detained by the authorities at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, managed to return to Mexico, where he lives, via Panama.

According to the report of the independent site Full Swingwho was one of the recognized players among the most outstanding of that sport in Cuba in 2021, stayed from 7:35 PM on Friday until noon on Saturday at the Tocumen International Airport, in Panama City, until he managed to board a flight back to Mexico.

This would have been confirmed by Correa himself to that medium, which reported on Saturday that the Cuban authorities prevented him from entering the country after landing in Havana from Panama.

According to the player’s family, who spoke with Full Swing, the reasons given by the authorities were that Correa had breached his contract with the state Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB)after asking to be discharged to contract on his own in Panama with the ninth of the Los Santos Astronauts.

For this reason and for not returning to Cuba to deliver the official passport with which he had traveled, the FCB would have included him in the list of “deserters”a category by which the regime imposes on athletes, artists and professionals of all kinds who abandon their “official missions” abroad up to eight years of prohibition of entry to the Island.

“Although this placed him on the famous list, the Federation did not fail to collect 20% of his contract. At five in the afternoon, Correa was put on a flight to Panama,” the sports outlet said.

Correa, who was even part of the Cuban team that attended the Americas Pre-Olympic in Florida in the summer of 2021, was not even mentioned on Saturday during the so-called Cuban Baseball Gala, which opened the 60th National Baseball Seriesdespite being the MVP of the previous tournament.

According to the independent site Cuban ballin the ceremony the most outstanding figures of the SNB number 59 were awarded, and the bronze medalist team in the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, among other baseball categories, but the names of Correa and César Prieto, escaped from the Cuban delegation in the Pre-Olympic, ended up being ignored.

More and more Cuban players decide to sign on their own instead of submitting to the rules imposed by the FCB when they are exported. That state entity also keeps a percentage of your salary card.

This same week Wilfredo Aroche, another of the Industriales figures, left Cuba to play on his own in Italy.

More than 635 baseball players of any age and through dissimilar routes have left Cuba in the last six years, recognized months ago the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER). This, while the national sport is experiencing its worst moment in decadesafter falling in the main international tournaments he attended.