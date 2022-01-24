Inés Gómez Mont is not a good mother, according to her former mother-in-law

In 2021, Ines Gomez Mont and her husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez Puga, were singled out for being involved in irregular business by the Mexican authorities. Due to this, the television presenter had to move to her residence in Miami, within the United States, in order to protect herself with her children.

To this, her former mother-in-law Tita Bravo advocated because her grandchildren; Inés, Bruno, Diego and Javier will remain in the custody of Javier Díaz Bravo due to the legal problems faced by his mother. Through an interview with the program “Sale el Sol”, the Mexican told her opinion. “Since September this red tab has been launched, but there are always obstacles. But my grandchildren do not have to be involved in that subject, they have nothing to do with it. The law says that any topic goes to his father, my son is alive, so it is not what the lady says, “he said.

Inés Gómez Mont won legal custody of her children years ago when she separated from businessman Bravo. “My son has the right to see his children, if the lady buys bags or does not buy, it is her problem,” he said.

In addition, he explained that Gómez Mont does not know how to take care of his little ones, since on one occasion, with Inésita, an accident occurred. At that time he did not know how to bathe the baby and he threw it away. Given the blows, he had to take her to the emergency hospital to be treated. “They always give favoritism to Mrs. Inés and I want to tell you that in Acapulco she hurt her daughter because, as she never bathed her, she fell. My granddaughter, with a bleeding forehead, had to go to a hospital. I tell you this so that you don’t just talk about my son, “said Tita Bravo.

It should not be forgotten that Interpol issued a red card for the couple after they were accused of tax fraud and money laundering for three billion Mexican pesos (146 million dollars) between 2016 and 2017 for contracts with the OADPRS from two invoice companies. . “First, that the Public Prosecutor, Mr. Carlos Romero Aranda, initiated criminal proceedings against us, even though he did not have the legal authority to do so. It was not legally authorized. Of that size his thirst for persecution against us. But apparently it was more important for those authorities that I was tried and sentenced in the forum of public opinion, “said the driver on her Instagram account.

“It is unfortunate because it could have given us the opportunity to go free to deny any accusation. That opportunity no longer exists. The judge ordered us to be imprisoned in a maximum security prison.”