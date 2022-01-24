Inflammation in Angel Mena’s knee worries Ecuador

It was the 43rd minute of the first half of the match they played, the night of January 22, 2022, the Lion and the Pachuca for date three of the Closing Tournament of Mexico and Angel Mena He left the field of play injured.

Minutes before the Ecuadorian disputed a ball with the Mexican Louis Chavez. The right foot of the Pachuca player he hit the instep of his left leg hard de Mena leaving him physically diminished to the point that he could not continue playing.

In the images broadcast on Mexican television, the native of Guayaquil can be seen sitting on the substitute bench with a white bandage over the affected knee.

Ariel Holan, León’s Argentine coach, revealed his concern about the Ecuadorian’s injury. “I’m a little worried about Mena. I hope it’s nothing and I can travel and play. We hope that the swelling in the knee goes down“He said at a post-game press conference.

Official diagnosis is awaited for sFind out if Mena can join the work of the Ecuadorian team that, on February 27, will play against Brazil for date 15 of the South American qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

In the match, Leon beat Pachuca 2-1. These three points they place the beast in eighth place with five points. On the next date, scheduled for February 7, they will receive Cruz Azul.