Insigne equaled his idol Maradona’s record at Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne left his mark on Napoli’s thrashing and tied Maradona’s club record

January 23, 2022 6:27 p.m.

Before saying goodbye at the end of the season to set out on his great adventure with Toronto FC in the MLS, Lorenzo Insigne wants to leave Napoli in style, and this Sunday he reached an important milestone within the Sicilian club that was within the reach of a legend to him and everyone in the institution: Diego Armando Maradona.

The love and admiration that the Italian striker feels for the deceased former Argentine soccer player is no secret to anyone. Born three months after Maradona played his last match with Napoli, the ‘Fluff’ became an idol for Insigne, so much so that he wears it on his left leg immortalized in a tattoo.

“I grew up listening to the story of his deeds. You were the greatest in history. You were our Diego”, the ’10’ of the Azzurra team has expressed in an interview. Today in Napoli’s thrashing of Salernitana, Insigne managed to equal the goal mark for the club owned by his great idol Maradona, 115 goals. Insigne scored the fourth goal of the final 4-1 victory for Spaletti’s team.

Now Lorenzo Insigne could leave behind the figure of the former Argentine attacker and move towards the top positions as scorers of the institution. Dries Mertens is the top scorer in Napoli history with 146 goals, and close to Insigne (and already out of the club) is the Slovak Marek Hamsik with 121 goals.