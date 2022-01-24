Is AT&T also leaving like Citi? – The financial

LAST YEAR Telefónica-Movistar decided to return its radio spectrum concessions to the Mexican State, stopped operating cell towers and began to lease capacity to AT&T.

In fact, the company that commands here Camilo Ayo became a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). With this, the government stopped receiving some 4.5 billion pesos in annual compensation.

But now the very AT&T, which presides over our country Monica Asper, is evaluating leaving Mexico, given the lax regulatory capacity of the Mexican State.

John Stankey (Illustration by Nelly Vega)

In fact, in mid-December he was here John Stankey, CEO of AT&T Global, to assess its local operations. He is so upset with the regulators that he has not even met with any authority.

We speak from Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the Secretaries of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, and economy, Tatiana Clouthier. Not to mention the president of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), Adolfo Cuevas.

If AT&T leaves Mexico, its 19 million customers would be left without service and since it also rents infrastructure to Telefónica-Movistar, another 26 million subscribers would be left without an operator.

The complaints of the telephone companies, both mobile and fixed, deal with the laxity with which the IFT has regulated the preponderance of Telcel, which directs daniel haaj, such as tariff flexibility.

But it is no longer just the national and international telephone companies that operate in Mexico: on January 12, the USTR, which leads katherine tai, requested a conference call with the Ministry of Economy.

In that call, the annoyance of the United States Trade Representative Office was formally expressed for the absence of regulation for Telcel-Telmex, the duopoly of Carlos Slim Helu.

the undersecretary Luz Maria de la Mora linked IFT officials to listen to the warning that in the absence of compliance with the law, an arbitration dispute panel could be opened in the T-MEC.

In particular, because this week the IFT intends to resolve whether to give Claro, also Slim’s, permission to offer video services linked to Telmex, a company that is prohibited by its concession title and the preponderance regime.

The telecommunications sector is boiling, after the application of the law has been relaxing, putting at risk the service to 45 million users and investments made by Telcel’s competition.

This competition has averaged annual investments of 815 million dollars in the last five years, which is equivalent to three times that of Telcel and América Móvil, when compared based on the income that each one obtains.

Carlos Slim Domit (Illustration by Nelly Vega)

IN CASE EVERYTHING The foregoing was not enough, nor has the dispute between Telcel, the Treasury and the IFT been resolved regarding the non-payment of more than one billion pesos so that a good part of the concessions of the former can be used to provide 5G services. Interference problems in another Telcel band for 5G, which the government alleges, have also not been resolved. In this very complex context of Telcel’s omission of millionaire payments to the public treasury, complaints from the government of Joe Biden and the threat of international lawsuits, added to the withdrawal of Telefónica-Movistar and now the not remote departure of AT&T, Carlos Slim Domit and their lawyers will meet today at 11 in the morning with the IFT commissioners. As if there were not enough complex and pending economic issues on the table, those from Telcel-Telmex are going to advocate so that in the plenary session of the IFT this Wednesday they grant Claro Video the television service, although they let it “die” for lack of documents in the request that Telmex had submitted directly.

In the 4T they are already beginning to see with concern the bad international environment that is observed in the telecommunications sector, largely due to the occurrences and contradictory messages that have occurred Carlos Emiliano Calderon, coordinator of the National Digital Strategy of the Presidency of the Republic. After these mistakes, in recent weeks both Tatiana Clouthier and the Secretary of the Interior have had to be involved, Adam Augusto Lopez. We’ll see what happens this week. But it is an ominous sign that Citi is selling Banamex, that the energy companies no longer invest in Mexico and now that the telephone companies are considering leaving, while the national company is reluctant to pay the compensation due.

katherine tai (Illustration by Nelly Vega)

AS IS we advanced on Thursday, “short circuit” made the governments of the United States and Mexico, yet another, after the Secretary of Energy of the neighboring country was here, Jennifer Granholm. While Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his Secretary of Energy, Dew Nahle, affirmed that the energy reform is not a matter of concern for the United States, that the talks were cordial and that the parties are willing to advance in a collaborative agenda on this issue, before the meeting at the National Palace, Granholm herself, the secretary trade, Gina Raimondo; and the commercial representative, katherine tai, they expressed in a letter to the congressman Earl L Carter concerns about the implications that President López Obrador’s electrical counter-reform could have. They refer in the letter that they understand and share concerns regarding the reform and the recent actions of the 4T government that affect US companies and investments in the energy sector.

Michael Vallejo (Illustration by Nelly Vega)

IN THE HEAT OF Beginning a week ago of the open parliament to discuss this electrical counter-reform, the CFE assigned between last Thursday and Friday five combined cycle plants that involve a public investment of close to 2,750 million dollars. These are Mérida, with 509 megawatts; and Valladolid, with 1,037 megawatts. They were won by the Japanese Mitsubishi, which runs in Mexico Michael Vallejo. Likewise, San Luis Río Colorado with 680 megawatts, Tuxpan Phase 1 with 1,086 megawatts and González Ortega, in Mexicali, with 250 megawatts. All three for the German Siemens, which presides over here Alexander Preinfalk. These firms will provide the equipment, technology and construction, together with companies specializing in the procurement of the work, which right now the pupils of Manuel Bartlett they are selecting for each plant.

EARLIER THAN what we reported to you, on Friday it was already known that a judge imposed precautionary measures on Citi so that it does not sell Banamex while the lawsuit filed against that group is not resolved Amado Yanez. I told him that after the announcement of the disincorporation of retail banking, Afore and other assets of the institution that he presides over here Manuel Romo, the former Pemex contractor would seek to get a crack. Indeed, he asks for compensation of just over 5 billion dollars for the bankruptcy of his Oceanography company. The leading group Jane Fraser He has already answered that he will appeal the judge’s decision and that the sale will not stop.