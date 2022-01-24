The world of the Internet can be a double-edged sword for anyone and we are all more or less exposed, so you might ask yourself is it easy to hack a person? the answer is not as easy as yes or no, however we have investigated the different situations of vulnerability to which we can be exposed on the network.

we have met different ways a person can be attacked and being exposed online by a cybercriminal, from email and mobile phishing attacks, social media credential breaches, unauthorized computer access, cloud credential loss, bank data theft, and many more. other possibilities that can leave a lot of sensitive information in the hands of a third party.

phishing attacks

This is perhaps the most successful method in the world of hacking. phishing attacks are one of the most popular information theft practices and one of the most successful in the world of digital crimes, unfortunately. Every day thousands of fake emails and fake messages go out on the net to try to trick Internet users into little traps with the aim of stealing data.

From alleged data update emails in banks, overlapping apps, fake web pages that copy the original site, fake giveaways and much more… But unfortunately, some people end up being echoed and also being victims of these attacks, resulting in data breaches, money theft, social networks and much more.

There are different types of phishing, which depending on the level of importance of the person or the type of target of the attacker can increase or decrease.

spear phishing

These types of attacks are directed towards a specific group or type of people, who are usually company system administrators and the objective is that this person is the means to distribute the method of deception and theft of information, since it generates more confidence in the compromised group.

whaling

Now we come across a more specialized type of phishing, since goes after heavier people, targets CEOs, CFOs, or any high-level person and responsibility in a specific industry or company.

Normally, this type of whaling emails place specific data to generate the feeling that the company is in real danger, especially legal, but you will have to follow a link to learn more details and that is when the infection occurs or the information theft process begins.

smishing

This is another of the most popular phishing attacks, run via text messages or SMS. Usually, the format of this type of attack includes a link or a number to call to solve the problem.

Mostly the content that they include in this type of messages are those that compromise the security of your bank account or any important service and generates the urgent need for you to respond at that moment without thinking too much about it. By following the link, it could ask you to enter credentials or run some type of malware on your mobile that gives them access to all your information.

As you can see, phishing is perhaps one of the most successful hacking methods and they are the most common today.

Botnet and ransomware

Another of the hacking methods that unfortunately is very easy to carry out are botnet networks and ransomware, because these attacks only require a person to open the doors of a network and at that moment they can have control of computers and servers, hijacking computers and also a lot of sensitive information to then ask for payments in exchange for releasing the information.

Usually these types of attacks require large sums of money and are executed against organizations, although he is only one of the people who left the path open for the infection, and it may be that he executed an email with the malware unintentionally, because he provided information about access credentials on a superimposed screen in a phishing attack or simply access data is very vulnerable.

trojans

Another hacking practice that is very popular, easy to use, and has millions of victims around the world every year, is infection with Trojans. This type of attack, which has been recorded since the 1970s according to USAF reports, has a very simple operation and that is why They almost never raise suspicions.

Trojan viruses pretend to be a program or application that the person is interested in installing, but when you run it it may or may not have some of the content you want, but under that layer there is an infection that is collecting all the local information and sending it back to the server from which “the program” was initially downloaded.

This type of virus steals images, documents, files, data, it records screens, detects sensitive information and also credentials that you place on the computer based on the presence of malware.

Recently, Trojans that use your computer as a task slave are also included. for which you did not authorize, for example, to mine cryptocurrencies without your authorization, as an intermediate information server and to manage unauthorized files.

Denial of service (DDoS) attacks

If you have a website, you should be aware of this type of attack, because in addition to are among the easiest for a cybercriminal to execute. This type of attack is executed through threats that force numerous systems that are usually previously infected with malware, to send requests to a specific web server to block it.

Thus, not having the capacity to handle so many requests, the web server is forced to stop and that forces the web page to be out of service, resulting in you not being able to deliver the content and this type of attack is usually associated with a threat or economic blackmail.

hack social networks

Although social networks could be registered in any of the aforementioned categories, the truth is that it is necessary to talk about them in an additional section, since it is one of the most recurrent current practices in the world of hacking, especially because it is done easy enough for attackers to do.

The first method to hack social networks is through phishing, We are not going to expand since we have explained it to you above, but it is the easiest way to achieve it. Another method is through specialized software that is available on the deep web and anyone has access.

The problem with this type of attack is that they may come from an acquaintance who has previously been a victim on their own social networks and everything ends up being a pyramid of attacks that can hardly be detected in time.

The best way to avoid attacks on your social networks is by following some of these tips:

Avoid following links and responding to messages about allegedly exposed photos and videos of you. Do not provide codes or passwords, even if the person who writes to you is known, he could regularly be attacked previously. Do not accept invitations on social networks from someone you know, with a second profile on the same platform. Do not offer exact location information or private phone numbers on public profiles.

hack wifi networks

This is the last of the popular hacking ways for people that we will talk about in this article, because it is highly effective and also much more dangerous than you think.

By hacking WiFi networks, they will not only be stealing your Internet, because it is certainly a problem since it reduces your capacity for navigation and other tasks, but rather In addition, all devices and computers that are connected are exposed. to that same network.

Through a Wi-Fi network, you can enter locally the information of the trusted computers on the network, send information on the local network and also run computer hijacking.

In fact, one of the main recommendations when using public WiFi networks is that you should not enter banking applications, enter platforms with credentials or use the network to send sensitive information, since anyone can be seeing it in real time and the same can happen with a WiFi network that has been breached.

This type of attack can be produced using specialized programs on computers, but it regularly has to do with the vulnerability of the passwords used.

Many users are in the habit of using the native configuration of a router to simply connect and navigate, but those default passwords are not at all robust and easily identifiable by attackers, since it is (in many cases) a combination of numbers in predictable sequences.

