Is that why they don’t call him? Expulsion of Teófilo Gutiérrez in Montería generated many reactions

The expulsion of Teófilo Gutiérrez on Sunday in Montería in the duel Jaguares-Deportivo Cali, generated many comments on networks, among them the one that for that kind of actions that cost him the red card was that he was not called to the Colombian National Team.

In the 37th minute, Teófilo fell to the ground and from there raised his right foot, hitting Jhonier Viveros, a Jaguares player who was challenging him for the ball, in the abdomen.

That is why Teófilo Gutiérrez is not in the National Team, so many of us consider that he deserves it for football. – Ricardo Arce (@ElGatoArceArce) January 23, 2022

The play had to be reviewed in the VAR by the referee Jorge Tabáres, who after seeing it several times decided to show the red card to the Deportivo Cali player.

“It is because of these actions that they do not call him to the National Team,” was the comment of many people, including journalists, on social networks.

It must be said (although it hurts):

Today in Montería, surrounded by children, Teófilo Gutiérrez stood out for being the most childish and irresponsible of them all. – Mariano Olsen (@olsendeportes) January 24, 2022

Others defended him by saying that many players have been given a red card and yet they are in the Colombian National Team.