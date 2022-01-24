Is this how it all ends for Aaron Rodgers?

There would be in the past, and “a beautiful mystery” in the future, is what the Green Bay Packers quarterback faces

GREEN BAY — The words “beautiful mystery” have hung over the Green Bay Packers for the last 12 months, since Aaron Rodgers he used them to describe his future with the franchise. But, there was nothing beautiful about what happened on Saturday night. And boy, the next chapter of the mystery wasn’t supposed to start for at least another week, and preferably three.

The post-game scene showed a crestfallen Rodgers walking out of Lambeau for what could be his last chance., shaking hands with one or two people as he made his way between the celebration of the San Francisco 49ers, while a light snowfall fell on a supporter of the packers I couldn’t believe what happened. What do you mean they lost? What do you mean there will be no game here next Sunday?

For the fourth time in four opportunities in his celebrated career, Aaron Rodgers and his Packers fell to the Niners in the postseason Getty Images

Is it really possible that this is the way it all ends for Rodgers in Green Bay? Another playoff flop? A fourth loss in four postseason attempts to his childhood team, the team that broke his heart on draft night, forcing him to sit there and listen to the 23 names that were called before his while the cameras recorded his disappointment? so that the whole world would see, and continue to see years later, every time he has to face the Niners?

No, no, the packers They should have had this game in their pocket- Up 7-0 right away, and 10-3 with five minutes left and the ball in the hands of Rodgers. But a defense of the 49ers who stood his ground on every possession from the first, forced a punt. And a Packers special teams unit that had been a terror all season saw him blocked and returned for a touchdown. And then it was tied. and a few minutes later, somehow, the Niners they were converting the game-winning field goal. End Marker: 13-10. The comeback was… well, you guys had to be there to believe it. Even if they were there, they might not believe it.

“A little numb, for sure,” he explained. Rodgerswhen it’s all over. “I didn’t think it would end like this.”

How much, exactly, is over? Rodgers was clearly talking about the promising 2021 campaign of the packersbut could he also have been chatting about his career with the packers? Of your career in general? He is 38 years old, after all. He admitted upon arrival at training camp that he had considered retirement. That was during a press conference in which he offered a mile-long list of complaints against the only franchise he’s ever played for, making it clear he didn’t particularly love the way the packers they operated or the lack of attention of the general manager in not consulting his star quarterback on issues that concern him directly. So that Rodgers report to camp packers they should have adjusted his contract in a way that, frankly, allows him to force his way out this offseason, if he wants to. Whether he wants to or not, he didn’t say Saturday night.

“I don’t think it’s fair for anyone, or me, to really go down those paths right now,” he explained. Rodgers, who also mentioned that he does not want to be part of a reconstruction in Green Bay. “It’s disappointing. So sad and so fresh. I’ll have talks in the next week or whatever, and you know, I’ll start contemplating after that.”

It’s fair. This last one must have been especially brutal for Rodgers. The 49ers, again. With another clearly inferior quarterback taking the centers. Jimmy Garoppolo, no Rodgers, will have the opportunity to play against XXXXXXXXXXXXXX next week for the right to go to the Super bowl. Jimmy Garoppolo, who also saw his team trade up the draft order to go for his replacement, but who doesn’t have the kind of résumé that gives him license to complain about it.

Garoppolo, wearing the uniform he once dreamed of representing Rodgers, has gone a combined 17-for-27 for 208 yards with no touchdown passes in the past two playoff games against Rodgers, and has won both. Wow, if that should burn.

So, the world to wait, right? A fascinated audience that has spent the past year watching Rodgers after vacationing in Hawaii while his team worked through minicamp, wondering if he’d be coming back, hearing him list reasons he didn’t want to, hearing him spit out rhetoric against COVID-19 vaccines, watching him flash his bare foot on a Zoom call ; that public now wants to know what will be the next chapter in which the drama will bring Rodgers.

Will we see him in another uniform? Will we see him trying to host another game show? Will he retire and seek an elected position? Will it make it to the broadcast box? Will he ride off into the sunset, style Andrew Luck?

and whatever i do RodgersWhat effect will it have on the way it will be remembered? Won a superbowl with the packers 11 years ago, but hasn’t played for another since. He is a player that takes your breath away, one of the best that has spun the ball, read a defense, throw the ‘Ave Maria’, force the other team to jump out of place. He is a clinical quarterback, simultaneously a scientist and an artist, with the ball in his hands. A three times –and perhaps the fourth is coming– winner of the Most valuable Player. And yes, a champion superbowl.

But, there is also that factor of having with Rodgers. There are those who think that the packers they have wasted it, not being aggressive enough in building top-tier squads around it. look at Los Angeles Rams and they wonder why their team was never the one to sign or trade for all the big names that came onto the market. They look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they wonder why they never formed a template according to their wishes, as they have done Tampa Bay for Tom Brady. There are many people who look at his career and think that he could have gone further. Rodgers could be one of those people.

These would have to weigh, no matter what happens later. We will tell our grandchildren about Rodgers and what it was like to watch him play, and they’ll ask us why he only won one Super Bowl, and we won’t know exactly what to answer. Maybe, “it’s a beautiful mystery”, and then we’ll laugh to ourselves, while they wonder what’s so funny.

Perhaps, there is something more to come. Perhaps the story of Rodgers he has some glorious chapter or chapters that are going to change the whole way we remember him, leaving him in the place of — without a doubt — the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks that his talent deserves. Or, perhaps what we’ve already seen of him is the most we’re going to get, and in time we’ll realize he was far better than our dim vision at the time made it seem with each playoff exit.

Perhaps, Saturday was the last time we will see Rodgers in Lambeau Field. If it was, it would have been a kind of proper ending, wouldn’t it? We all think we know what must have happened. We watched, and something else happened.

“Sometimes you think things are going to go a certain way, and then you have a dramatic course correction,” he said. Rodgers. “But you have to keep moving. Keep going, even when you feel like it’s not possible because of the sadness, the frustration, the enormity of the expectations, the disappointment of the results.”

Fair or unfair, it is an important part of the history of the career of Rodgers, move on despite the disappointment. The question is:what’s the next move?