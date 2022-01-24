‘It’s time to get richer’

The author of the bestseller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, took to Twitter on Sunday to show his enthusiasm for the drop in Bitcoin (BTC), which has again registered retraction movements in recent days. Which, for the investor, is the ideal time for purchases. BTC was approaching support at $33,000 on Monday, at the time of editing this news.

Profits are made when you buy, not when you sell.” Bitcoin price drop is good news. I bought at 6,000 and 9,000. I will buy more if and when I test $20,000, he said.

WOW: Words of Wisdom. “Your profits are made when you buy, not when you sell.” Price of Bitcoin crashing. Great news. I bought BC at $6K and 9K. I will buy more if and when BC tests $20k. Time to get richer is coming. Silver best bargain today. Silver still 50% below high. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 24, 2022

A day earlier, the controversial Kiyosaki made it clear in another post that his “bullish appetite” and investment advice to buy BTC and other assets would not stand in the way of debates about the direction of the market:

Words of wisdom. 1: “Don’t teach pigs to sing. That wastes your time and annoys the pig.” 2: “If you argue with an idiot, there are two idiots.” 3: “Wisdom is scarce. Stupidity is infinite.” This is no time to argue with pigs. Be cautious. Buy gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Earlier this month, Robert also commented again on the printing of currency by the Federal Reserve (Fed), hinting that the “market crash” is the result of a bubble created last year by the US government, but that brings opportunities:

Good news. The NASDAQ is down 2%. Gold was down 0.2%. Bitcoin is down 1.4%. Silver rises 0.01%. The S&P fell 1.6%. The markets break. The Fed will not print counterfeit money. Good news. The market crash is the best time to get rich. Go shopping when Walmart and the financial markets are on sale.

In December of last year, Robert Kiyosaki accused the administration of President Joe Biden of artificially dragging the economy into the red to favor the liquidation of assets, including BTC, to help the wealthiest.

Similar advice to Kiyosaki was given by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, CZ, in an interview with InfoMoney late last year. At the time, the CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said he believed the money pumped into the economy by the Fed in 2021 had not yet been diluted by the market. “You just have to buy and hold,” said CZ, betting that the cryptocurrency market will be favored by the dilution of this capital, which, he said, remains concentrated in the hands of large investors.