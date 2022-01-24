J Balvin and his great gesture to a child who was teased for wearing pirate tennis

“I don’t care if my sneakers are pirates, for those who told me they were pirates in the previous video, but I like them a lot”. were the words that a mexican boyexpressed in a video posted on his TikTok account @xxxbrunocion, after being criticized for wearing an apocryphal shoe from the Air Jordan 1 Retro High J Balvin, in a previous post promoting his dad’s business.

The minor explained the real reason why those sneakers were important to him: “It was a Christmas present from my mom.Then they won’t hurt me.”

The video generated a positive response and a large number of likes. The publication reached the same J Balvin, who posted a video on his social profile: “tennis shoes will come to you. More people like you. Thank you for being grateful to your family and those who love you. They’re coming to you.”

Along with the recording, the Colombian singer wrote: “Your Jordan-Air Balvin will arrive, I celebrate people like you, grateful”.

However, not everything has been happiness for @xxxbrunocion, because his TikTok account was suspended by the social network, so in a new video now from @xxxbrunocion1, he appears crying with his mother, asking for help, “I want to find someone that can help me to recover it, while I am going to be in this account that belongs to my mother, thank you”.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High J Balvin went on sale in 2020; It is a model manufactured in orange, yellow, green, blue, red, black, white colors and has a unique design made by the singer himself.

One of the elements incorporated by the artist was a smiling face with lightning eyes, which is his distinctive mark. When the model was approved, Balvin wore the shoes to his appearance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, singing alongside Jennifer Lopez, who later bragged that she was able to get them.

In Mexico, the starting price of this tennis model was $4,099 pesos and they sold out quickly, so now they are sold in other places at more than double their price.