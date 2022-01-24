J Balvin’s tender gesture towards a fan who wore the singer’s “pirate” sneakers | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Despite the fact that some digital platforms are used for entertainment, learning or an easier form of advertising, it has also surprised the large number of users who feel free to annoy others thanks to the anonymity offered by social networks.

An example of this was the event that did not take long to go viral during this weekend, as a child managed to approach his favorite artist, J Balvin, after receiving hundreds of negative comments for showing their sneakers that they pointed out as “fake”.

Through TikTok, the account of @xxbrunocion, showed off his father’s position with the intention of spreading his work and inviting them to his business and making it viral, but the video spread because other users paid more attention to the sneakers he wore. the youngest, who appeared to be of the Jordan brand and its collaboration with J Balvin.

After receiving several criticisms from those who accused him of wearing “pirate” shoes, the boy chose to upload a new clip in which explained that for him they have no relevance if his shoes were fakesince it was a gift from his mom that meant a lot to him.

I don’t mind that my sneakers are ‘pirate’ for those who told me so in my previous video, but I like them a lot because it was a Christmas present from my mom; then, they are not going to hurt me” confessed the little one.

This story did not take long to circulate different social networks in a matter of hours, to the point of reach 4 million views and get more than 900 thousand likes by the public, who were responsible for sending the video to José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, the singer’s full name, who immediately followed his fan’s account and sent a message confirming that he was now his fan.

“We need more people like you, grateful to those who really love them. Your Jordans are coming to you ”wrote the reggaeton player in Bruno’s video to which he made a duet.

The interpreter of “Rojo” thanked his little follower for being such a cheerful person and also grateful, that is why he did not hesitate to send him a pair of sneakers from his collaboration with Jordan.