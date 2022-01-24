Jamaica vs Mexico Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: When do they play, lineups and where to watch it?

Henry Martín celebrating a goal with the Mexican team

January 24, 2022 09:49 a.m.

Jamaica vs. Mexico It will be the next game for both teams in the CONCACAF standings for the 2022 Soccer World Cup, in which the Aztecs could begin to define their path to the World Cup more clearly.

For the Jamaica national football team The tie has passed as expected, not at the bottom of the octagonal, but at the same time, really far from being able to dream of the World Cup ticket to Qatar 2022, which it seems, except for a big change, starting with this game, they will not achieve.

On the other side, the Mexico national football team It comes from the worst year you could imagine. Chaining three defeats in a row at the hands of state United, two of them in finals, added to a defeat against Canada. Something that a few years ago was completely unimaginable, but North American countries have grown up with a plan, while Mexico continues to bet on the same players as years ago.

The Mexican team celebrating a goal against Jamaica

Despite the terrible year, those trained by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino they are with solvency in the classification zone with a direct ticket, with the detail of being really close to falling to the playoff position, as happened for the world Brazil 2014, have not been a very simple eliminatory for the Aztecs.

Date and time of Jamaica vs Mexico

Luis Romo controlling a ball with the Mexico soccer team

Match day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Match schedule: 6:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m.

Party venue: Independence Park (Kingston, Jamaica)

Classification date: CONCACAF Qualifying Matchday 9 of 14

What channel will broadcast the Jamaica vs Mexico?

Jesús Gallardo fighting a ball with a Jamaican soccer player

This time it will not happen as in previous occasions that the parties of the Mexican team All the open television signals had them, for this occasion the game will be exclusive in the signal of TUDN Y channel 5:

channel number TUDN, depending on the cable provider:

Sky: 547 / 1547

Izzy: 501

Total plays: 503

StarTV: 510

Eii NRT: 55

Channel number of 5, depending on the cable provider:

Free TV: 5

Sky: 105 / 1105

Izzy: 105

Dish: 105

StarTV: 105

Megacable: 105

Jamaica vs. Mexico Lineups

Jorge Sánchez wanting to throw a cross into the area

Contrary to what many would think, Jamaica It is not a selection full of irrelevant players with no level, although of course, it is not full of world-class cracks, it does have players who are team starters even in the English Premier League, and not precisely those who fight not to go down. And that they lack perhaps their best player for this call.

Jamaica: Andre Blake; Javain Brown, Ethan Pinnock, Liam Moore, Kemar Lawrence; Devon Williams, Kevin Stewart, Lamar Walker; Bobby Reed, Andre Gray, Michael Antonio.

Jamaican players celebrating having scored a goal

It is inevitable to highlight the absence of Leon Bailey, the soccer player Bayer Leverkusen, in this call, did not enter among those announced. Beside michail antonio, the striker of West Ham, the best players in this team, who have talent, especially from England.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Orbelín Pineda; Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona; Rogelio Funes Mori, Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican team celebrating scoring a goal in a Gold Cup

Worrying news for Mexican team, and is the injury of Raul J.imenez, which kept him from being able to play his last game with the wolves. The striker reached Mexico with inconvenience, and will be evaluated to see if he can start as a starter, or will be a bench.

Despite some names coming back, what has been made clear by the ‘Tata’ Martino is not to rotate much, so we can expect their typical 4-3-3, with if not the same players as always, very few changes in their starters.