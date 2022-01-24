Jhonny Caz told his love story for the first time next to Jonathan Bencomo. He said it all!

Jhonny Caz was the special guest on the channel Youtube from Pepe and Teo, there the musician and third voice of Firm Group, talked about several things, especially his participation in the famous group and his relationship with Jonathan Bencomo.

The artist who became the first grupero in “come out of the closet”, He said that he was born on February 21, 1992 in Culiacán, Sinaloa and later he went to live with his family in Tijuana like his brother Eduin Caz.

He mentioned that in the seven years he has Firm Group He is the newest member, but before that he was dedicated to folk dance, which gave him the basis for what he does now on stage.

How did you meet your fiancé?

It was in the month of December that Johnny Caz carried out together with Firm Group his last concert of 2021 in U.S, specifically in Las Vegas, there his partner Jonathan Bencomo surprised him on stage to ask him to marry him.

But the history between the couple is older, johnny He announced that he has met the love of his life for more than 13 years and it was thanks to dance. She confessed that the first time she saw her boyfriend was in Chiapas during a national contest, Jonathan represented chihuahua and Caz to Lower California.

“It was a Wednesday in the first week of November 2008 at the zoo in Chiapas”, Said the famous man who later described how the moment was “There was a crush (…) I turned around, I saw a blond man with big eyes, with a cap turned upside down, with a purple shirt and I said ‘yes, good afternoon’.

After the first meeting they were added to social networks, my space At that time, and although they lived in different cities, they were in constant communication and the following year they met again in Tijuana.

The friendship grew, although in 2012 and 2013 the link was lost, but in 2014 they met again in Zacatecas at a festival and over time they ended up together because the friendship was growing, by 2020 they decided to start a relationship.

