José José and a song that includes a subliminal message

After several searches, many songs that are played backwards have a subliminal message. One in particular of Jose jose, unexpectedly, too. It is no longer unknown that, making a tour of different popular performers over the years, it has been discovered that many songs had phrases with other meanings.

It happened with the Mexican singer John Gabriel, “El Divo de Juárez”, with the song “Dear”. With What in and “Another One Bites the Dust”, RBD and the song “Sálvame”, Gloria Trevi with “Not anymore” and Pink Fly with the song “Empaty Spaces”, among many more.

the letter of a song it can become a double-edged sword, as an apology for circumstances in which it is not directly identified with the composer. On other occasions, it has happened that a simple and catchy chorus that has never been given much attention, is sung with so much emotion, that it is unknown what it really means.

For this reason, it is still surprising when a production is discovered that says exactly something that is not what is heard. In a count of very popular songs there are certain lyrics that have become an enigma.

This is the case of the famous Mexican singer Jose jose and one song which includes a subliminal message.

José José: The song that includes a subliminal message

It is a single that ended up being, generation after generation, a smash hit. Jose josebetter known as “The Prince of the Song”, sang for years the song “Sparrowhawk or Dove” that, listening to it, seemed absolutely normal, but the first message what do you have is subliminal.

The lyrics are about a seductive boy who crosses paths with a somewhat strange woman in a bar. For decades, there has been a debate on one of his phrases: “Looking at you I felt disappointed. Only your warmth made me cold. Slowly, I released you from my arms and said ‘keep still please’” has a subliminal message that few knew.

The lyrics of that song always referred to a man who discovered that his one night stand was not with a woman, but with a transvestite. That’s the true story of “Sparrowhawk or Dove“. Did you imagine that this song from Jose jose was it about that?