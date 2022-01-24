Kany García lives a new connection with the Country

In his 15 years as a soloist, Kany Garcia he had not made a music video in Puerto Rico. He did it for the single he just released, “Agüita e coco”, which is a refreshing, mischievous one whose visual history takes place in the midst of the colorful Loíza coast.

At first glance it is an attractive audiovisual proposal, painted from our folklore and with the particular sound that the artist adds to it. But there is in that work a series of “micromessages” that he wanted to expose in coordination with the director Alexandra Vivas (Rockanfella, Inc). Racial diversity is appreciated, the beauty of traditional rhythms and their dances, breaks with stereotypes around trades that have been socially imposed on a particular gender.

“Since I was little I was taught that hair had to be polished, that beautiful hair is straight hair, and to break with that stereotype and present a beautiful, black woman with her Afro, all these girls with their natural hair. Today we are seeing activists who enhance and try to vindicate what is the beauty of blackness through Afros, ”he explained in a videoconference from his other residence in Miami, Florida. “Put a woman working on the leather of the drums, jobs that we have been taught are performed by men; putting a man in the delicacy of working flowers, details that have also taught us that they are more feminine roles”.

These are approaches that the multi-winner of Latin Grammy awards brings to light based on the new rapprochement she is having with the country as a positive consequence of the pandemic. She shared that the global health crisis has awakened in her a greater need to be close to her family, which is why she now spends much more time on the Island. This, in turn, places her in a front-row position compared to what is happening here. It is discussed and it happens.

“Sometimes one as an artist, as much as we want to have empathy, we are privileged people and we live in that bubble of what we do and we isolate ourselves from these realities, of what the municipalities live, of the little opportunity that these children have to leave school and belong to a dance group, to work on their folklore, to have the facilities; of how the culture or the subject of musical education is being a bit behind, but the opportunity to make a video there also brought me a clash with many realities that I am not unaware of, but sometimes I distance myself from them, “he said.

There is a comment that comes up a lot towards those of us on this side, how dare you comment, you’re not there, from there it’s easy, and well, you have to get a little closer… so I’m living between there and here” – Kany Garcia, singer-songwriter

“Agüita e coco” is the second song on the album that is planned to be released in May, and that rhythmically gives continuity to the first single, “De puta madre”. The positive tone of this pair of lyrics will extend through the new repertoire, although musically it will be more diverse. “It’s an album to totally get you in the mood,” he anticipated.

The lyrics are in tune with the maturity and the environment of the singer and musician. Some are his own and others are co-authors, because he also wanted to break with pandemic isolation and return to the studio to create in a community environment. It is also the first job he does with his new musical director, Cristian Rivera.

As a composer, she mentioned, she worked on a song for Christina Aguilera’s Spanish album entitled “La Fuerza”.

The best planned concert

The postponement of his concerts for March 25 and 26 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, due to the high contagion of COVID-19 on the Island, is allowing him to put on a concert with more time, taking care of every detail of the production, musically and technically. Each song will be a different staging, with visuals and lighting that will give an independent life to what was previously projected in the videos.

He will bring “luxury guests” to his stage, who will be different every night, as well as a part of the repertoire.

The couple married in 2019. ( Instagram )

Full in your marriage

Kany Garcia is “happy” in her union with physical trainer Jocelyn Trochez, appreciating their respective accomplishments. Also sharing family decisions such as bringing a dog to the home that they assured him would weigh 40 pounds and is going for 85.

“Proud of all the beautiful things that we are experiencing individually, as professionals. The beautiful things that Jocelyn has received in her training, from artists, professionals with whom she is working and she feels super proud. The issue of health is also important for her, and I think that the possibility of not doing so much traveling, gives that, being able to be a spectator to what your partner lives, or what your relatives live.

The trips will return, and for this year, there will be many between Latin America and Spain, where he will also take his new concert.