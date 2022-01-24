Kanye West and Julia Fox show off their love at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox made their official debut as a couple on the Kenzo show red carpet at Fashion Week in Paris.

For this official presentation, the couple used similar outfits in denim. The rapper wore an oversized jacket and jeans, which he accompanied with thick black boots, gloves and dark glasses.

While the actress chose to wear a cropped jacket that exposed her toned abdomen, in addition to certain details that highlighted her bust, jeans and sneakers also in denim. In addition, his look was accompanied by a spectacular hairstyle and makeup that highlighted his blue eyes.

couple fans compared Kanye and Julia’s outfits to those worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the 2001 American Music Awards.

Hours later, the couple posed in leather outfits. She wore an asymmetrical red dress with a wide leg opening and a maxi black fur coat to match her striking eye shadows.

Instagram photo: @tresclick

On the other hand, in the Schiaparelli parade following the same trend, Julia Fox wore black leather pants and jacket, while he wore a jacket, pants and leather boots. In addition to gloves and a balaclava that completely covered his face.

Kanye West and his love story with Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox met in Miami during the end of the year celebration and just days later they had their first date in New York.

Since the romance rumors began, Julia has already had to face criticism from those who claim that she is dating the rapper just for fame.

“People say ‘you’re doing it for the fame, you’re doing it for the money’. Honey, I’ve dated millionaires my whole life, let’s face it,” she said on the ‘Forbidden Fruits’ podcast.