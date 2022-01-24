Kanye West and Julia Fox Splurge Love at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week was filled with love thanks to kanye-west Y Julie Fox who, in addition to wearing almost identical outfits, also formalized their relationship.

According to Page Six, during Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show, the couple attended the event in a denim ensemble.

Fox, 31, wore a cropped jean jacket cone-shaped chest, along with low-cut jeans, boots of the same fabric, black gloves and gold earrings.

For his part, West, 44, complemented the actress with a denim jacket and jeans, in addition to black gloves, sunglasses and boots.

However, it was not to the liking of the fans after being compared to the looks of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake during the American Music Awards in 2001.

“Britney and Justin walked so Ye and Julia could run,” one follower wrote on social media.

Kanye West and Julia Fox began dating earlier this month after their respective splits, he with Kim Kardashian and she Peter Artemiev.

