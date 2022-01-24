Kate del Castillo details the ultimatum that her ex-boyfriend, the owner of Televisa, gave her in their relationship

The special of Kate of the Castle for E! True Hollywood Story where she detailed various aspects of her life: the challenge of facing the role of ‘The Queen of the South’, her visit to Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and her love affair with the owner of Televisa and Club América, Emilio Azcárraga Jean.

Although she has had several relationships, the actress revealed that the romance she had with the tycoon made her see herself married to him, although there were several obstacles that made her change her mind. However, at the beginning of the relationship, the heir to the Mexican television station asked his parents for permission to pretend to his little girl. “My dad, when he found out that he was pretending to me, said: Well, what do you want? Because in this house you have not lacked absolutely anything, we work for him, it is a purely labor relationship, you cannot get involved, ”said the actress, citing Eric del Castillo.

“He was the first and the last one who asked us for permission to walk with our daughter. That is no longer used and it was not used back then, “said his mother Kate Trillo.

Their courtship lasted three years when she was 23 years old and he was 27. But in the love relationship, she came to think that her acting career could be damaged. And he was not wrong. In the interview, he told how Azcárraga gave him an ultimatum where he gave him a choice about his career or the relationship. “I ended up falling in love with him. I think they put a lot of things into it, I don’t know anything, but there was something strange there, because he asked me to choose between him and my career, and obviously I already knew what I wanted and that’s why I preferred my career, “Kate replied.

In the end, the actress considered that it was one of the best decisions, since she felt judged by many people around her and by the media.

In other interviews, she said that she had also suffered gender-based violence in her first marriage to soccer player Luis García. “She closed hermetically and blocked us, she was emotionally kidnapped, so we couldn’t help her much, but later we made her ours, we got her back, we had her in the house very well. They tell me ‘hey, but how did he leave? How yes it is super reckless’, and that. What happens is that we all want to hear a story, to be told a story; when a man comes and tells you that story, you believe it,” said the sister, Verónica del Castillo.