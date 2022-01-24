Kevin Santamaría: “Thank God I was able to score a great goal”

Águila thrashed FAS in the national classic 249 of its historic series in part thanks to the contribution of Kevin Santamaría who signed a double in his debut with the orange and black jersey.

At the end of the game, the midfielder of Tecleño origin did not hide his emotion for having been a key part of the feathered victory.

“Very happy with the result, I who had never played in a big team had seen the matches (of the national classic) and I had never seen a classic so bulky on the scoreboard in recent times,” said the national player who happily added his 146th league game.

Santamaría acknowledged that despite the comfortable victory “because playing here (in Quiteño) is difficult and now to do it the way we did in the second half, I think we gave a blow of authority and we hope to continue along that same path,” he reflected.

Regarding his two goals in the afternoon in less than 15 minutes, the free kick and the “earwig” that paved the way for the feathered victory, Santamaría stated that “happy with those two goals, one practices in training so that things go well, thanks God left me the free kick and I was able to make a great goal and in the other one one must always be in the area as the teacher has requested and a great pass from my partner that has also been important, “he said.

Santamaría acknowledged that after the expulsion of the Honduran Clayvin Zúniga the result could have been more than the 0-3 they managed to sign, although he stressed that “it could have been greater, but we know that the rival plays, that the rival has his weight, we too We come from a strong preseason and with many new players, what remains is to join, continue to pick up the pace and continue on this path, “he said.

Finally, the national player stated that this Wednesday’s game against Santa Tecla at the Barraza will be special because of his parakeet past.

“It will be a difficult game, but we must be strong at home and reverse what we did against Jocoro. We must win that game with the help of our fans,” he exclaimed.