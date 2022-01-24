Kobe Bryant: the inheritance was held by Vanessa Bryant, his wife – Other Sports – Sports

Next January 26 marks two years since the fatal helicopter accident in which the former basketball player lost his life Kobe Bryant, her daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

From the first day of the incident, talk began of who would inherit his great fortune, which is estimated to be around 600 million dollars, according to specialized magazines.

It may interest you: (Teo Gutiérrez: with this action he was expelled on the first date)

During his 20-year career as one of the great figures of the NBA, Bryant amassed his fortune and indulged himself.

multiple businesses

Not only did he do it through his contract as a player, but thanks to his figure and prominence he managed to do other kinds of business, such as in companies and the media.

He was the founder of Granity Studios, a multimedia studio where his short film “dear basketball”, with which he won the Oscar in 2018.

Companies like Nike, McDonald’s, lenovo, among others, helped him earn some 350 million dollars, which added to the 328 for the contract with the Lakers, shows the economic power he had.

Once he died, the tabloid media began to talk about the dispute over the Viennese, over the millionaire inheritance, but it was concluded that there were no major problems, since Vanessa inherited everything.

Two years after his death, his biography, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play,” sold more than 300,000 copies, and Forbes ranked him as the sixth-highest-earning deceased celebrity in 2020.

It may interest you: (It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team)

SPORTS