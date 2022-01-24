Koenigsegg produces compounds to improve Tesla models

Koenigsegg has begun to create specific components to improve the performance of Tesla vehicles. Here are the details of the operation.

The electric car market does nothing but grow as the months go by. The presence of mechanics based on batteries and motors without polluting emissions while driving is increasingly common in developed countries. However, that of the adhoc pieces does not have the same participation due, above all, to the difficulties of a sustained demand. This is so because the electrical product industry is not yet strong enough to support these niches.

Now, is it possible that, living in a medium-sized city, you have seen a Tesla Model 3? It is very likely that this is the case due to the increase in production that has been recorded in recent months. In this situation, the truth is that the first solutions are beginning to be seen additional in terms of customization. And you will ask yourself, who would be able to modify a vehicle with these characteristics? Its demand is expected to be higher in the future.

The incorporation of sportier and lighter finishes will only improve the performance of the electric car. Taking a look at the Model 3 itself, the truth is that a whole series of sports court solutions can fit in, due, in part, to the vehicle’s own design. Koenigsegg, a manufacturer with an enviable tradition in the motor industry, has just submit your own specific customization line for the company’s entry saloon.

It is a package specially designed for offer a much sportier image than the generic, as well as a little extra performance. This is so due, mainly, to the use of very light materials, which may have a differential relevance in terms of operation. Well, what are the details offered by this manufacturer from the hand of Unplugged Performance?

Let us see to what extent this type of technology can deliver unique performance, why its equipment draws attention in terms of dynamic qualities and, above all, what is the hallmark that Koenigsegg has wanted to transfer to the equipment. Here are the keys to the project.

Koenigsegg and its performance pack designed for the Tesla Model 3

Tesla Aftermarket has started to grow exponentially. Even so, we are facing a technology that must incorporate recognized brands, such as Koenigsegg itself. Now, is it worth betting on this differentiating element? Without a doubt, the key to this technology has an unmistakable material; the carbon fiber. However, we are faced with an even more special carbon fiber.

As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, the particularity of Koenigsegg’s carbon fiber is directly related to its composition. In this particular case, the supercar manufacturer has a patent in this sense, since the carbon fiber parts are produced with epoxy resin. In the available equipment you can see different parts of the pack. The key to this is that they are also available for the S, E, X and Y models.

Spoilers, bumpers and wings is the composition of this exclusive range of products. Thanks to this, it will be possible to enjoy unique equipment in terms of specification. The objective is to achieve a somewhat more aggressive image, while at the same time enjoying a somewhat more personal product. Consequently, it is possible to obtain a higher revaluation, even more so considering to what extent the second-hand market suits the Palo Alto saloon.

Expensive equipment, but effective in terms of exclusivity

We could imagine that this type of additional technology would not be cheap. After all, we are acquiring very high quality products from a manufacturer of international prestige in the sector. That is why the prices are not accessible to all pockets. Now, who said that a Tesla Model 3 is a cheap option? Here are some of the keys to understanding why there will be people able to pay higher amounts at $1,000 for this level of trim.

To get an idea of ​​the price, a simple carbon fiber spoiler signed by Koenigsegg it will cost a whopping $1,745. In this particular case, the solution will also be available at the same price on a Model Y or on a Model S. If, on the other hand, it is intended to have a larger trunk, the price to pay will be up to 2,495 dollars, an amount that suggests that performance and dynamic behavior are favored.

As for bumpers, it is striking to see how the price goes up, for a Model 3, at $ 8,845, which shows to what extent we are facing a differential technology in terms of performance. Without a doubt, the list of clients who will be interested in this proposal will not expect to grow in the coming months. And you, would you buy any component of the solutions presented by Koenigsegg?

