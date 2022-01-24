Lainez could change Betis for Rayo Vallecano

Midtime Editorial

Diego Lainez I could change Seville for Madrid. According to Cadena SER of Spain, the Mexican soccer player would go on loan to Rayo Vallecano to try to add more minutes in LaLiga, which he arrived at three years ago, however, he has not been able to establish himself as an undisputed holder of the Betis, that sees in this loan a good opportunity for the striker to gain experience in the Spanish first division.

As the same source points out, the negotiations between the Madrid team and Betis have already begun. Besides, the Cadena SER ensures that the Mexican agrees to reach Rayo Vallecano, so the official announcement would be a matter of time.

Paco Jémez wanted him for his Rayo

Lightning Vallecano had already tried to get the transfer by diego Lainez in mid-2020, when Paco Jemez (former coach of Cruz Azul) directed the Madrid entity. Almost two years later, it seems that the player is still interesting in the Spanish capital.

He hopes to have many more minutes in Madrid

It should be noted that, despite Lainez would have communicated to the team his desire to succeed in the Sevillian entity, the extreme there would be changed from opinion yes assure Many minutes with the eighth place in LaLiga.

The winter market has a few days left to finish, so the move will have to be made quickly, so that the minutes he has enjoyed this season with Betis can be specified and surpassed in Vallecas, which barely reach 324 spread over 9 games.