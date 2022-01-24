Las Dunas de Baní intervene and occupy equipment

Authorities from the Ministry of the Environment, assisted by teams from the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA) and the Dominican Navy, carried out operations in Las Dunas de Las Calderas and its surroundings, where dump trucks and other equipment used for extraction were seized. secret from the sands of that natural monument.

The operations were carried out during the morning and afternoon of yesterday, Sunday, in which several hidden sand collection centers were intervened on farms near the Dunes.

The authorities explained that these operations called “Operation Dunes”, which are carried out in the Natural Monument, Dunas de Las Calderas, were ordered directly by the Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge Mera.

With these, it has been possible to locate different points where sand has been extracted and the flora belonging to this Peravia province has been destroyed, in violation of Law 64-00, which declares it a protected area.

In the execution of these operations, seven dump trucks have been retained by the authorities, which were transferred to the Vocational School of the Armed Forces, located in the center of the city of Baní.

The drivers of these vehicles were also arrested and those directly responsible for the damage are being persecuted.

In addition, they intervened a collection center for these sands, located in the Los Tumbaos community, close to the buffer zone of this natural park from where amounts of sand were clandestinely extracted, a situation that has been denounced in repeated reports by Daily List.

It has been established that the sand seized from the collection center will be deposited again in the places from which the predators extracted it, causing serious damage to the flora and fauna of the area.

The Environment authorities assured that these operations to protect and persecute the devastators of this Félix Servio Doucoudray Scientific Reserve, have had the support of the Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa.

It has also been indicated that the operation was headed by the general director of SENPA, Colonel Ambiorix de Jesús Cepeda Hernández, and with the collaboration of the administrator of Las Dunas Banilejas, Alex Melo.

CHRONO

Listin’s complaint

Listín Diario recently echoed in several reports the clandestine extraction of sand from Las Dunas de Las Calderas in Baní, Peravia province.

Those reports exposed the ecological damage that was occurring again in the area of ​​the Matanzas municipality, a few meters from the coastal zone, about 300 meters from the Aguzadera stream.

The excavations on this occasion, according to the report, had caused a sinkhole more than eight meters deep and about 200 meters long.