LeBron James and his message that terrifies and alerts the entire NBA

LeBron James has it clear. After losing to the Miami Heat, he sent a dedicated message to the entire NBA and those who criticize his way of playing.

Los Angeles Lakers continues submerged in a lethargy of the game in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). While Lebron James provides its best minutes, the team does not take advantage of the potential of its greatest star.

A new fall has been added to the history of the Los Angeles quintet so far in the campaign. 23 wins for 24 losses they have those led by Frank Vogel in the eighth box in the Western Conference.

The patience of fans and management begins to come to an end. It’s now or never the time to wake up and ensure qualification for the NBA Playoffs, especially knowing that James is in a great moment despite his 37 years of age.

LeBron James spoke

“I’m in one of the best offensive zones I’ve ever been in my career…”, LeBron James sentenced in a post-game press conference after the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Miami Heat.

“…And I don’t plan on stopping. That’s how I feel. I feel fantastic. Throwing the ball extremely well.” continued ‘The King’ to talk about his great moment in the NBA, where he hopes to infect his teammates to raise the level of the purple and gold organization.