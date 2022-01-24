Legendary fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies

The fashion industry is once again suffering from the death of French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who was widely known for making dramatic, hyper-feminine, avant-garde garments during the 1980s and 1990s.

His followers learned of his death through his official Instagram account, a platform where the couturier still shared his works, his future projects and moments where celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga wore garments that he himself lent from his archive.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace,” the publication revealed.

Although Mugler’s true age was unknown, some media indicate that he was 73 years old.

Mugler was one of the designers responsible for redefining ’80s power dressing, incorporating tailoring techniques into more feminine silhouettes. Similarly, Mugler revolutionized the perfume industry in the 1990s by creating the “gourmand” category with the Angel fragrance.

Similarly, Mugler, who was recognized as a fan of theater and comics, marked his territory by being one of the first designers to turn celebrities into catwalk models, regardless of their age or physical appearance.

For its part, Mugler’s fragrance company, now under L’Oreal, expressed its condolences, saying Mugler was “a visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker made people around the world Be bolder and dream bigger every day,” the page stated.

Last Wednesday, the fashion industry suffered the death of André Leon Tally, then fashion editor and international reporter for Vogue magazine, who suffered heart failure in a New York hospital. Meanwhile, the previous month, the union was saddened by the sudden death of African-American designer Virgil Abloh, then CEO of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, who lost his life after battling brain cancer for nearly two years.