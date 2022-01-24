Lillini on arbitration in Pumas-Tigres: They always say they whistle well

abigail parra

University Olympic Stadium, CDMX / 01.23.2022





A controversial criminal made the difference this afternoon at Ciudad Universitaria, with the debutant defender John Joseph Michael as “villain” of Pumas for which she was designated as foul on André-Pierre Gignac, who converted that infraction into the goal of the win for tigers. Despite this, Andrés Lillini omitted to talk about the arbitration work of Óscar Mejía.

Although he said he doubts there is a “trend” to affect the Pedregal felines, he did leave a phrase with something of “jiribilla” for the Referees Commission, since he stated that in the weekly refereeing analyzes they always justify the decisions they make in the games.

“Justice? I can’t talk about it, I don’t think there is anything biased against us. There are people above me who are dedicated to those things and I can’t talk about it, anyway they come out and always say ‘Correct referee’s decision’, so I just have to talk about the game. It has to be decided by other people,” he said.

As far as the pitch issue is concerned, the cougar coach He accepted that his team completely gave up the initiative in the final stretch and that cost them the first loss of the tournament after two wins to start Clausura 2022.

“We took refuge way back and that was not the idea. The rival enters the analysis, they got into the area a lot. The team fell back, we couldn’t hold up and we lost the defeat. This cannot happen again,” he said in a post-match conference.

‘Physical condition is failing us’

Lillini even explained that his players still lack in the physical issue and they will take advantage of this FIFA Date to resume work with a friendly match next Friday against the subsidiary of the Expansion League.

“We have to raise the physical level On this FIFA Date we will play with Pumas Tabasco to also analyze players. The team got tired in the last 20 minutes because of the wear and tear it caused in the first 70’”.

