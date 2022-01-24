LIVE: Platense goes back to Real Spain in the Excelsior

Platense has managed to turn the score around 2-1 against Real España in the match corresponding to the second day of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, which is being played at the Excelsior stadium.

Júnior Lacayo, who arrived from Communications of Guatemala, makes his debut with the Machine and three minutes later he pierced the nets. A cross from Kevin Álvarez to the second post was finished off from the right by the Honduran striker to open the account.

El Tiburón equalized the game after half an hour, in the 31st minute. The local team stole the ball at Real España’s exit, Byron Rodríguez took it and from long distance beat Luis ‘Buba’ López.

In the 39th minute, Platense came from behind with the goal scored by the Argentinian Álvaro Klusener, brother of striker Gonzalo who was at Motagua last year.

The Machine comes from being beaten 4-1 by Victoria and visit a needy Shark, who fell (1-0) against the Marathon and is sunk in last place in the general table (with 6 points) while its closest rivals are moving away.

The aurinegros are seeking until the last minute to register their players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Omar Rosas, Devron García, Alejandro Reyes and Jhow Benavídez.

Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez’s team wants to wash its face, the heavy defeat in La Ceiba left him in a bad standing and his fans were upset by the image the team showed.

On the other side, those led by Ramón ‘Primitivo’ Maradiaga flirt with relegation and have no margin for error in this afternoon’s match (5:00 pm) at the Excelsior stadium.

In the historical series between both clubs they have faced each other in 204 games, with 76 wins for Real España, 58 for Platense and they have tied in 70 games.

In the Excelsior, the series is in favor of the team with 29 victories in 75 duels, 19 in favor of the Machine and 27 draws.

STARTING LINEUPS:

PLATE: 1 Rafael Zúniga, 31 José Montoya, 2 Anthony Cervantes, 5 Marcos Martínez, 28 Federico Maya, 14 Jorge Cardona, 8 Joshua Nieto, 20 Héctor Aranda, 26 Elder Ramos, 7 Byron Rodríguez and 9 Álvaro Klusener.

Trainer: Ramon Maradiaga.

ROYAL SPAIN: 22 Luis López, 21 Kevin Álvarez, 6 Devron García, 42 Heyreel Saravia, 5 Franklin Flores, 31 Daniel Meléndez, 27 Gerson Chavez, 15 Júnior Lacayo, 59 Miguel Carrasco, 16 Carlos Bernárdez and 19 Ramiro Rocca.

Trainer: Raul Gutierrez.

REFEREES: Orlando Hernández, Jack Rodríguez, Luis Paz and José Valladares.