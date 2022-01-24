LMP celebration of Charros as champion defeat Tomateros video

Charros from Jalisco became the new champion of the Mexican Pacific League (LMP) after defeat to the Culiacan tomato growers in seven games. The players of the ninth Guadalajara made a celebration in a big way when the 27th out of Game 7 fell both on the field of play and later in the locker room. But the one who stole the show was a little boy who was present. Here we share the video of that moment

Various videos of the celebration that Charros de Jalisco made after being proclaimed the winner of the 2021-2022 LMP Season have been published on the social networks of the protagonists themselves.

Between beers, sparkling wine, loud music and in the company of their loved ones, the players from the Ninth Guadalajara celebrated to the fullest the victory of Game 7 and the entire Final Series that they played against the Tomateros de Culiacán.

However, the protagonist of the celebration was the one who apparently is the son of Christian Villanueva, since together with his father and his companions he enjoyed the title of the ninth of the ‘Perla Tapatia’ like never before.

Jalisco will continue its celebrations as a team and together with its fans in the coming days, since as is customary in baseball, they will carry out the parade with the trophy in the streets of Zapopan and Guadalajara.

Charros de Jalisco will be the ninth to represent Mexico in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, which will begin next Friday, January 28 at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.