Lucas Campana, the Argentine who was on the verge of death for 12 days, who already shines by giving triumphs to Marathon

Football is about revenge and once it is proven. The Argentinian Luke Bell is starting to have a hot streak in his first tournament with marathon after you’ve been announced as mid-December 2021 signing and receive strong criticism from the purslane fans through social networks.

What happened? And it is that the emerald public, once his contract was announced, looked for Campana’s statistics in his last clubs, to the surprise, the attacker barely had scored five goals in two years, something that worried his fans and doubted the quality of this incorporation.

The striker of 28 years played 16 matches with the six-time champion of Peru, Sports Boy, in 2021 scoring a goal, the rest he did with the San Martín of the second Argentine in 2019.

That is why the critics did not wait, however now that it has been released in the Honduran National League adds two goals in two games and that for the sampedranos have meant important 1-0 victories, the first against Platense on Day 1 and now against four-time champion Olimpia on 2.

In his first statements as purslane, Campana explained the last few years in his race: “In Saint Martin of Saint John I had a good tournament, I scored around eight goals. From there I went to Peru to Sports Boys where I spent three months when I arrived in the second part of the season. I didn’t have the opportunity I was looking for, but we managed to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana team for the first time in 21 years,” he said.

Regarding his characteristics, he stated that “I have been a player who has a lot of mobility, I go to all of them, I am good in the air and I do not give any ball for loss”, at the same time that he affirmed that a month was enough to adapt to the plant and strengthen in the physical part, something with which he has fulfilled.

Your transfer to marathon It was not a coincidence or something last minute, the Uruguayan Martin GarciHe explained that he was a soccer player whom he had been following for six months, tried to sign him for the Opening 2021, However, the negotiation could not be finalized and for this tournament he did not hesitate to bring him, believing that he was the attacker he needed, so far he has left him well off.

CAMPANA, THE PLAYER WHO CAME BACK FROM THE DEAD

Personally, Campaign, who was trained in the lower levels of Huracán, has a particular and impactful story that happened to him ten years ago, when i was 18.

In his youth, Luke He suffered a spectacular car accident leaving him on the verge of death, because for 12 days he was unconscious and connected to an artificial respirator.

“I had a very serious accident with the car. I was very complicated: twelve days hospitalized for a cerebral contusion and connected to a respirator. The impact was such that I was missing one day. They found me almost dead. I entered the hospital as an N/N because I didn’t have my ID on me,” he said in an interview for the Olé newspaper.

Campaign started playing football from the age of 7 with the club Patricks Park Until being part of the lower ones of Huracán where he managed to debut in the first division in 2015, later he went to La Serena de Chile, he also had experience in Deportes Temuco, Brown Adrogué, CA Estudiantes, Sport Boys, San Martín and Marathón.