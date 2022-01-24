Lucero and Manuel Mijares, marriage photos: this was their telenovela wedding in 1997 | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

On January 18, 1997, bright Star Y Mijares They were married in a great event that was seen by millions of Mexicans live, which was described as a dream wedding out of a fairy tale or one of the best soap operas in the country.

The couple of Mexican singers had their long-awaited ceremony in the cVizcaínas College in Mexico City with their loved ones and a whole television production while the religious event was held in the Church of San Ignacio de Loyola.

The ‘America’s Bride‘ She wore a spectacular designer dress that left many with their mouths open, as expected, since she had to take the eyes of all of Mexico and much of the world.

Meanwhile, the groom, very elegant, lived up to the situation, although something that caught a lot of attention was that he showed imposing seriousness throughout the night.

Later, Mijares himself acknowledged that he had that face because he was very nervous on what was one of the most important days of his life.

Although their wedding became an event of national interest, to the extent that it was televised by TelevisaAs the years went by, love ended and in 2011 they announced their separation to the sadness of their fans and the surprise of the entertainment media.

Despite the separation of both in 2011, the two singers did not stop being good friends and always maintained a very good relationship, in what became a very good decision of maturity and that, without a doubt, favored their children, who were witnesses that their parents undertook different paths in harmony.

That good friendship that both reaped after the divorce made them come together in 2021 to give a concert together virtually that moved their followers. In this collaboration, the good chemistry they have together was noted and that lasted over the years.

Even until now they continue to give a concert together and have several dates scheduled for their respective presentations in 2022.