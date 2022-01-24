Luis Abram received good references from Cruz Azul for Yotún

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 23.01.2022 07:06:26





from Europe, louis abram I arrive this Sunday morning at City of Mexicoor for finalize the last details before signing contract as a new player cross bluehe.

The reinforcement Peruvian have to report with the selection from Ricardo Gareca for this FIFA date, so took advantage for pass first by Mexico and submit medical evidence to later stamp his signature with the celestial set.

Upon his arrival, he was attended by some cement fans and also revealed that your compatriot Yoshimar Yotun, former player of the Machine, gave him good references from the club. “The truth is that Yoshi always gave me very good references to Cruz Azul,” he said.

Motivated by a new challenge

Abraham on the other hand he said motivated and eager to present himself with his new team in this new adventure within Liga MX.

“I am very happy to join a big team like Cruz Azul, looking forward to training, meeting my teammates to be able to contribute my grain of sand”.

It will be tomorrow Monday when the defending central sand attend medical exams and once everything is in order, sign your contract with blue cross for a year to later leave for Peruvian lands and reports with the Tigre Gareca.